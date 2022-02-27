My View: Meat Loaf’s music brought comfort to college days

The day I learned that Meat Loaf, nee Marvin Lee Aday, had passed away, I had his "Bat Out of Hell" album, on vinyl, spinning in my office. Once my daughter woke up, I cranked the “hell” out of it. I mean, loud. As it was meant to be.
I transferred from Niagara University to Ithaca College for my junior year, very sight unseen. This was the fall of 1978. I knew no one at Ithaca, other than incoming freshmen I had met during orientation that summer. I'd never been away from home other than for family vacations across New York State, or to the beach in Canada. I had never been on an airplane.
At that time, all incoming IC transfer students were housed off campus in an old convent in the woods by the name of Valentine Hall, closer to the Cornell campus on East Hill than to that of IC on South Hill. A van moved the transfer students to and from campus three times a day. Classes started the following day. My folks had just dropped me off. I had no car. It was raining, dark, a really dank and miserable day. We had just blown and replaced a tire heading downhill on the way into Ithaca proper.
My folks pulled away in their station wagon with a final wave. I moved my stuff into the little dorm room I had been assigned. My gear included clothes, a few cherished childhood knick-knacks, my stereo, and my then-small library of beloved albums. I remember staring at the old plaster walls and smelling the musty building smells, thinking, "What have I done to myself, is this going to work out?" I pondered that question for a few moments.
Then, I hooked up my stereo, first thing, and put "Bat Out of Hell" – released in 1977 – on the platter. I dropped the needle and turned it up, loud. I think Bruce Springsteen’s "Born to Run" might have followed. Maybe old Ted Nugent was next.
My first two years at Niagara, it had been the musical libraries of others: Peter Frampton, Boston, Kansas, Led Zeppelin. Which was OK, but they weren’t my choice.
But that fall of 1978, the comfort of the familiar, developed in my basement with my high school pals and my new stereo purchased that summer, surrounded by liters of soda and bags of chips, buoyed my spirits in that uncertain moment. And everything worked out at IC over those next two years. I dove in and owned the place.
I was able to secure that October a resident assistant position that allowed me to relocate to campus, in charge of a bunch of freshmen in a study dorm. And my musical library expanded immediately, to include Gary U.S. Bonds, the Blues Brothers, Santana, and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, with my speakers in my windows, entertaining those out in the upper quad.
One of the best adult decisions I ever made in my life, actually. So, today is “Remember Meat Loaf Day.” Music just has a way of pinning life's important moments into your brain with a big railroad spike.
I have many Ithaca College friends and memories. They are distant friends, Christmas card friends, Facebook friends from that two-year period. I smile when I reminisce about that time, and I thank them all for enjoying my music with me. They are all "Bats Out of Hell" in my book. Turn it up loud today.