My View: Meat Loaf’s music brought comfort to college days

The day I learned that Meat Loaf, nee Marvin Lee Aday, had passed away, I had his "Bat Out of Hell" album, on vinyl, spinning in my office. Once my daughter woke up, I cranked the “hell” out of it. I mean, loud. As it was meant to be.

I transferred from Niagara University to Ithaca College for my junior year, very sight unseen. This was the fall of 1978. I knew no one at Ithaca, other than incoming freshmen I had met during orientation that summer. I'd never been away from home other than for family vacations across New York State, or to the beach in Canada. I had never been on an airplane.

At that time, all incoming IC transfer students were housed off campus in an old convent in the woods by the name of Valentine Hall, closer to the Cornell campus on East Hill than to that of IC on South Hill. A van moved the transfer students to and from campus three times a day. Classes started the following day. My folks had just dropped me off. I had no car. It was raining, dark, a really dank and miserable day. We had just blown and replaced a tire heading downhill on the way into Ithaca proper.