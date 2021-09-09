My View: Measuring our days in dog years, car eras

Recently I spied on a man and his dog, both apparently in the autumn of their lives, walking through a local park. It was near sundown as the companions made their way through the fusion of woods and lawn – the quieting, brown and green remains of this summer. Both man and dog limped slightly in their halting procession. The leash was unnecessary, serving only as a symbol now of their inseparable souls.
There are many ways to chart our lives. We number them, of course, in years – those measurable links of time that help us keep track of our past, present and future. I think of someone in one of those old action movies who’s being chased on top of a train, jumping forward from one car to another, leaving a long trail behind. He keeps moving forward, the wind at his face, unconcerned about what he will do when he reaches the engine and the tunnel that looms ahead.
There is a fatal flaw in using this kind of measurement, where years are assumed to be equal segments of time. They are not. It is an unprovable truth that years become shorter and shorter the older we get, and they are not good trackers of life.
Instead of years, how about mapping our lives based on the vehicles we have driven? Every five years or so, a particular vessel transported us through a meaningful period. It might have begun with something like a '68 Dodge with a stick shift on the column, or a Chevy with a big back seat.
Those first cars gave us freedom. We could leave our parents behind in the dust-cloud of fabrications as to where we were going. In those days there were secret places along the roads, and we were dependent on no electronic device other than the radio.
A series of new and used cars – fancy, muscle, or rust bucket – would follow, each ushering us through the next chapters of our lives. As times changed, so would the kinds of vehicles we drove. There might be marriage, children or work responsibilities that brought us a van or truck. In later years, there might come the lure of vintage cars, of joining a fraternity of would-be time travelers back to better days.
How else might we make linear sense of time passage and life chapters? The different cities or towns we lived in tell stories. Vacations and holidays mark time in unique ways. For athletes there are different teams, for musicians a string of bands, and for lost lovers, a hundred sad songs.
So I return to the limping man and dog of the park. I envision him as a young boy with his first puppy. As a young man, he struggles with the guilt of leaving his home and dog as he journeys into the world. And as an older man he comes to appreciate the ineffable beauty of the unconditional love.
As the cliché reminds us, Dog is God spelled backward. From the smell of puppy pee to mangy old coats, we who love dogs know their preciousness. And I would argue that while we might have faith in God, it is a blind faith, as we have never seen him/her/it.
Dogs we have seen. We have lived in their physical presence. We have walked through chapters of our lives with them. We have invested parts of our soul and received theirs in return. We have confessed to them, cried into their faces, laid bare our consciences. Once they are gone from our lives, if we are lucky, we dream of them while we sleep.