My View: Measuring our days in dog years, car eras

Those first cars gave us freedom. We could leave our parents behind in the dust-cloud of fabrications as to where we were going. In those days there were secret places along the roads, and we were dependent on no electronic device other than the radio.

A series of new and used cars – fancy, muscle, or rust bucket – would follow, each ushering us through the next chapters of our lives. As times changed, so would the kinds of vehicles we drove. There might be marriage, children or work responsibilities that brought us a van or truck. In later years, there might come the lure of vintage cars, of joining a fraternity of would-be time travelers back to better days.

How else might we make linear sense of time passage and life chapters? The different cities or towns we lived in tell stories. Vacations and holidays mark time in unique ways. For athletes there are different teams, for musicians a string of bands, and for lost lovers, a hundred sad songs.

So I return to the limping man and dog of the park. I envision him as a young boy with his first puppy. As a young man, he struggles with the guilt of leaving his home and dog as he journeys into the world. And as an older man he comes to appreciate the ineffable beauty of the unconditional love.