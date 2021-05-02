My View: Mary Ann Kresse furthers Bob’s legacy

When I was in my early 20s, I spent a lot of time hanging around the Miano house in Gardenville. The Mianos had several daughters who were friends of mine. I was particularly close to Jean. That was when I first met Bob Kresse and Mary Ann Miano, the eldest daughter who went on to marry Bob. Even back then, I knew they were both special people.
Now at age 80, and five months after Bob’s death, I reflect with gratitude and a smile for this extraordinary man and woman and all their substantial and varied accomplishments over almost 60 years.
They have both been often and deservedly lauded by our community for their contributions of time, talent and treasure. Whether it was the addition of an important new program or saving and repurposing a piece of the history and beauty of Buffalo and Western New York, the Roycroft Complex in East Aurora or the Wurlitzer Carousel at Canalside, they have both been giants in preserving and enriching our culture and our history. Bob, especially through the Wendt Foundation, was more visible.
What I remember now is how Bob looked in my eyes as he described a new initiative or an innovation he imagined and then brought to life. He seemed to never change over all the years I knew him. When I was young he looked to me even older than the 13 years that separated us. As the years passed we looked more like contemporaries though it seemed I was the only one changing. Then somehow I aged and he looked younger than me.
His appearance and demeanor were timeless. Throughout our friendship, he was the same well-groomed and impeccably attired gentleman of an earlier time. He possessed an ethical and moral quality that manifested itself countless times over the years.
It was easy to be comfortable with Bob, the likable, smart and confident Bob who was the same person I met so many years ago in the Miano home. The last time we spoke on the telephone, last year, we reminisced about St. Mary of Sorrows Church. I remember vividly Bob’s almost Don Quixote determination to save St. Mary of Sorrows from the wrecking ball. He and Mary Ann organized a group of people, including my wife, Mary Dee, and me and the inspirational Eileen Bierman to launch a wonderful new Montessori school that would be racially and economically inclusive.
Someone advised me that we were championing a very bad idea that would never succeed because the Diocese of Buffalo had already determined that the complex would be disposed of as it had already planned. At the time the diocese was a tremendously powerful force and almost always had things its way. I looked at the person who made the statement and simply said, “You don’t know Bob Kresse and I do. The diocese better look out.” I was, of course, correct.
Bob’s passing has prompted many, many plaudits of his life’s work, all well deserved. As we remember Bob, we must hasten to remember his life partner, as well. He told me more than once that Mary Ann was his secret weapon. I too have been blessed with such a wife and so I appreciated then and now what he was saying. So thank you, Mary Ann Kresse, for all you have done and continue to do. Bob’s legacy is in good hands.