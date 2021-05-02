My View: Mary Ann Kresse furthers Bob’s legacy

His appearance and demeanor were timeless. Throughout our friendship, he was the same well-groomed and impeccably attired gentleman of an earlier time. He possessed an ethical and moral quality that manifested itself countless times over the years.

It was easy to be comfortable with Bob, the likable, smart and confident Bob who was the same person I met so many years ago in the Miano home. The last time we spoke on the telephone, last year, we reminisced about St. Mary of Sorrows Church. I remember vividly Bob’s almost Don Quixote determination to save St. Mary of Sorrows from the wrecking ball. He and Mary Ann organized a group of people, including my wife, Mary Dee, and me and the inspirational Eileen Bierman to launch a wonderful new Montessori school that would be racially and economically inclusive.

Someone advised me that we were championing a very bad idea that would never succeed because the Diocese of Buffalo had already determined that the complex would be disposed of as it had already planned. At the time the diocese was a tremendously powerful force and almost always had things its way. I looked at the person who made the statement and simply said, “You don’t know Bob Kresse and I do. The diocese better look out.” I was, of course, correct.

Bob’s passing has prompted many, many plaudits of his life’s work, all well deserved. As we remember Bob, we must hasten to remember his life partner, as well. He told me more than once that Mary Ann was his secret weapon. I too have been blessed with such a wife and so I appreciated then and now what he was saying. So thank you, Mary Ann Kresse, for all you have done and continue to do. Bob’s legacy is in good hands.