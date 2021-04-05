My View: Manifesting magic from the bleachers

I still dig a lot of old “Twilight Zone” episodes and I still like a lot of Ray Bradbury stories, but I’m not much on the supernatural. Trouble is, there are some other folks out there who believe I have powers right out of Stephen King.

If I have any power at all, I probably got it from my Aunt Phyllis Hochberg. When the Buffalo Bills were behind, she’d twitch and they’d win a couple of AFL championships. When the Bills started to decline, she claimed the Bills lost their powers because she’d had a mole removed.

My first “supernatural experience” occurred at a Detroit Tigers spring training game. That year the Tigers had a disgruntled outfielder, Juan Encarnacion, who – trying to play his way out of Detroit – let consecutive fly balls drop at his feet.

Uncharacteristically, I stood up and yelled, “That guy does not belong out there!”

Later that inning, when the Tigers came to bat, Juan was hit in the head with a fast ball, and taken away in an ambulance. I felt terrible about it, but it was then that folks started oohing and aahing whenever my powers were unleashed.

People would say to me, “Don’t wish me into the cornfield, Dan.”