My View: Manifesting magic from the bleachers

I still dig a lot of old “Twilight Zone” episodes and I still like a lot of Ray Bradbury stories, but I’m not much on the supernatural. Trouble is, there are some other folks out there who believe I have powers right out of Stephen King.
If I have any power at all, I probably got it from my Aunt Phyllis Hochberg. When the Buffalo Bills were behind, she’d twitch and they’d win a couple of AFL championships. When the Bills started to decline, she claimed the Bills lost their powers because she’d had a mole removed.
My first “supernatural experience” occurred at a Detroit Tigers spring training game. That year the Tigers had a disgruntled outfielder, Juan Encarnacion, who – trying to play his way out of Detroit – let consecutive fly balls drop at his feet.
Uncharacteristically, I stood up and yelled, “That guy does not belong out there!”
Later that inning, when the Tigers came to bat, Juan was hit in the head with a fast ball, and taken away in an ambulance. I felt terrible about it, but it was then that folks started oohing and aahing whenever my powers were unleashed.
People would say to me, “Don’t wish me into the cornfield, Dan.”
The next time the power manifested itself, I was sitting in the right field seats in St. Louis. Not only were the Cards no longer in first place, they were looking up at the lowly Cubs.
It was late in the game, and the Cards were losing. Tino Martinez was coming to the plate. He was way past his Yankees heyday to the point where some fans began referring to him as Tino “the Rally Killer” Martinez.
People I watched the game with knew the Encarnacion story. They said, “Dan, the Cards are in trouble. You’ve got to use your powers. Do something!”
“OK, I’ll deny I have any powers.”
“No!”
“OK, then I’ll use my powers to destroy my powers.”
“No!”
Then the section started shouting “Dan! Dan! Dan!”
Just to shut them up, I stood up. I began waving my open hands toward me as Tino came to the plate. I thought, Tino will strike out or ground out, and then they’ll all shut up and …
Tino hit a homer that landed in the seat in front of me.
There were cries of “We’re not worthy! We’re not worthy!” with folks pretending to bow down to me or just thank me profusely.
In future games, I’d again be asked to intercede. It didn’t always work, but instead of calling me the fraud I was, folks would make excuses for me.
“Poor Dan. He’s tried. He’s tired. It takes a lot of energy to do what he does. He must have used too much power in last week’s game …”
But every once in a while the law of averages would show up and make me look like a freakin’ Merlin. My then wife decreed that I could only use “my powers” for good instead of evil.
My supernatural batting average fell, although fans still occasionally ask me to “do something.” Based on their record, it’s been a lot harder to “help” the Buffalo Bisons over the past 15 years.
Evidently, it’s much harder to harness “powers” for good instead of evil.