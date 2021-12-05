My View: Making shared magic at a gingerbread house

One of my favorite memories is of holiday desserts. My mom was a great baker. She made the most beautiful, uniquely decorated cut-out cookies, for any holiday, along with brownies. But we never made, or purchased, a gingerbread house. This is the one treat I missed.
In December 2015, a local bakery offered the opportunity for a mother (or grandmother) and child to decorate a gingerbread house. For a small fee, the bakery presented each registered person with a table and chair, a pre-built gingerbread house, all the trimmings and decorations, hot cocoa and cookies.
When the day arrived, a clerk led us to our reserved table, chairs, gingerbread houses and bags of assorted edible decorations. The smiling owner of the bakery asked, “Where is your child?”
“Mom is 78 years old, and I’m her daughter, at 57 years old. We thought this would be fun! We’re making new memories,” I said.
The owner apologized, “I’m sorry. I hope I didn’t offend you. I just found it unusual that two adults were doing this together. I hope you enjoy yourselves.”
While working on our gingerbread house projects, attendees were treated to a cup of hot chocolate and a large, fully loaded chocolate chip cookie.
This served three purposes: It gave each person a sugar rush to complete decorating in one hour; it enticed people to buy additional chocolate chip cookies; and it prevented the crafters from eating the decorating candy.
This last purpose was only partially successful, as I witnessed everyone popping the confections or small gingerbread people into their mouths, probably hoping no one would notice. Mom and I enjoyed this guilty pleasure. Luckily, the bakery generously replenished the supplies for those whose candy mysteriously disappeared.
Our edible bags of designer materials consisted of Neco wafers (usually used as roofing shingles), square pretzels (used as window frames), two very small gingerbread people to be decorated also, hard candies – circular peppermints and multi-colored gum drops – as roof peak décor, plus tubes of white icing to serve as edible glue to secure candy to the houses.
Some of us used the white icing as snowball mounds and snow forts in the “yards.” Licking fingers was not reserved to those under the age of 10. We all magically became children again.
Mom and I took our decorating seriously. Concentrating on different areas, we engaged in a silent competition.
I emphasized the front of the house and created a pretzel fence on either side of a Neco-wafered walkway. The gingerbread man and woman were the greeters at the front door.
Mom prioritized the sides of the house with candied trees with snow/icing. We took photos to keep our memories alive. Upon completion, we were given sturdy boxes to transport our creations safely home.
As I age, “Do it now or as soon as possible” has become my new mantra. Household chores will always be there, people will not. Shared experiences, especially with our loved ones, are the most important ways to use time.
It’s never too late to make a childhood dream come true, and I’m very glad I shared this opportunity with Mom.