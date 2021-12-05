My View: Making shared magic at a gingerbread house

This last purpose was only partially successful, as I witnessed everyone popping the confections or small gingerbread people into their mouths, probably hoping no one would notice. Mom and I enjoyed this guilty pleasure. Luckily, the bakery generously replenished the supplies for those whose candy mysteriously disappeared.

Our edible bags of designer materials consisted of Neco wafers (usually used as roofing shingles), square pretzels (used as window frames), two very small gingerbread people to be decorated also, hard candies – circular peppermints and multi-colored gum drops – as roof peak décor, plus tubes of white icing to serve as edible glue to secure candy to the houses.

Some of us used the white icing as snowball mounds and snow forts in the “yards.” Licking fingers was not reserved to those under the age of 10. We all magically became children again.

Mom and I took our decorating seriously. Concentrating on different areas, we engaged in a silent competition.

I emphasized the front of the house and created a pretzel fence on either side of a Neco-wafered walkway. The gingerbread man and woman were the greeters at the front door.