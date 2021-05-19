My View: Making sense of the Hallmark Channel

So, what’s with this Hallmark Channel that now greets me every morning? To find out, I secretly watched. Now … I am confident enough to openly admit that in addition to “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “The Godfather,” I also enjoy re-watching “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail.” Good “rom coms” are not something I reject solely by reason of my gender. But who, I ask myself, watches a complete diet of Victorian “rom coms” suitable for airing in a convent? Each Hallmark story seems to center on the same identical premise. The love life of a successful young woman becomes complicated when she visits Ireland, Italy, France or London and meets a sheep farmer, vintner, sous chef or prince trying to save his farm, winery, restaurant or dignity. I may be mistaken, but I think the cast is not just in repertoire, but cloned. Someone should tell the producers that the incessant “pop up” and enlargement of the Hallmark logo is extremely distracting. They should also be told that life doesn’t come with background music. If it did, I, personally, would prefer hearing Joe Cocker singing “Bye Bye Blackbird” or Gene Autry singing “Back in the Saddle Again” over the tinkling, “nursery room” music of Hallmark.