My View: Making sense of the Hallmark Channel

After Covid hit, my wife and I spent our evenings together watching and streaming everything the streaming services had to offer. Eventually, I found other ways to occupy my evenings and left the TV to my wife.
So far, I’ve lived to be twice as old as Jack Benny (who claimed to be 39 for much of his life). For those readers who understand this reference, let me also reference the following: three lonely networks; test patterns; and “horizontal and vertical hold” buttons. Each of these was a component of an era of television that provided us few options. Fast forward to present. There are now hundreds of channels, all instantly available on multiple televisions in my home.
So, why is it that no matter which television I turn on after my wife leaves for work in the morning, I find myself staring at the Hallmark Channel? It wasn’t always that way. Before Covid, my daily greeting came from the Food Channel. That was a tad annoying, but I must admit I benefited “immensely” (an inadvertent pun) from my wife’s culinary skills.
I remember what Hallmark used to mean. I once shared a two family home with a buddy whose daily happiness was dependent upon his receipt of mail containing at least one “colored envelope” from someone other than a relative. Greeting cards defined relationships and Hallmark defined greeting cards. They appeared for every major occasion and for no occasion at all. They were intended to make people happy. Fast forward once again. The greeting card experience is being displaced by text messages, emails and voicemails. Not quite the same.
So, what’s with this Hallmark Channel that now greets me every morning? To find out, I secretly watched. Now … I am confident enough to openly admit that in addition to “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “The Godfather,” I also enjoy re-watching “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail.” Good “rom coms” are not something I reject solely by reason of my gender. But who, I ask myself, watches a complete diet of Victorian “rom coms” suitable for airing in a convent? Each Hallmark story seems to center on the same identical premise. The love life of a successful young woman becomes complicated when she visits Ireland, Italy, France or London and meets a sheep farmer, vintner, sous chef or prince trying to save his farm, winery, restaurant or dignity. I may be mistaken, but I think the cast is not just in repertoire, but cloned. Someone should tell the producers that the incessant “pop up” and enlargement of the Hallmark logo is extremely distracting. They should also be told that life doesn’t come with background music. If it did, I, personally, would prefer hearing Joe Cocker singing “Bye Bye Blackbird” or Gene Autry singing “Back in the Saddle Again” over the tinkling, “nursery room” music of Hallmark.
Despite now knowing this, I recently watched one of these movies with my wife, a bright, professional and hard-working woman. I was simply amazed by how much she enjoyed it. Surprisingly, she fell asleep before it was over; not because she disliked the content but because she was exhausted. However, I continued to watch, not because I liked the content, but out of a sense of morbid curiosity.
The morning after we watched it, I received a call from my wife. She actually wanted to know how the movie ended. I thought … what? Then I realized she totally knew it was the same identical serendipitous ending as all the Hallmark movies. She just needed it confirmed. For her, it was a “colored envelope” for a new era.
Joseph Hausbeck says the Hallmark Channel is a different kind of greeting card.