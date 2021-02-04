My View: Making good sense of tangible evidence

For a long time I’ve seen the handprints on cave walls as our first human birth certificates. Think of all the things that, for more than 40,000 years, they have been telling us. The exact location where people lived, an approximate date range, whether each was male or female, right- or left-handed, a child or an adult.
Archaeologists even know that more women produced these images than men.
Most importantly, the ancient individuals declared themselves to be full-on Homo sapiens – not Cro-Magnon, not merely hominid, and not their cousins the Neanderthals. They would have used their senses and our logic.
Ground pigment had to be brilliant enough to contrast with the background rock. Each person knew how to hold a tool – a hollow reed or bone – just far enough away from the wall and yet just close enough. Then an artist had to blow color granules with one hand and hold the other against the surface with all five fingers spread. Some caves display many generations of hand marks made thousands of years apart, prompting younger dwellers to explore their own space.
But whether they pressed an imprint, blew out a stenciled silhouette, or drew the outlines of “finger flutes,” my imagination says they watched another human do it first. They had been taught. The more I learn about our earliest art the more impressed I am with human skill and ingenuity. They mobilized the forces of creation and thrust a gift into millennia far more enduring than a spear.
I think of these timeless drawings on the walls of caves as original source material. The term refers to records that serve as evidence and define facts. They are the ultimate antidote to falsehood, delusion, concoctions and counterfeits. Using our senses as the key to knowledge we can scrutinize a record for authenticity.
At first glance we already know a lot – language, author, size, condition and creation date. Sustained looking will also tell us if a document has been altered, by damage, criminal activity or negligence.
Our sense of smell alerts us if it’s old and dry, or has been exposed to excess moisture and mold growth, or treated with fungicides (which if breathed, may make us sick).
Archivists “taste” material content of records by performing a variety of chemical tests. These include carbon dating and those that analyze the volatility of antique inks, and of film, like the Photographic Activity Test.
Reading is listening. We “hear” a document by being precisely and attentively literate. Because human beings carefully produce one using strategy in placing their ideas into points they want to make.
Our sense of touch lets us explore the method of a record’s making – whether it was typed, freshly signed with pen, or laser printed – the fiber content and the paper weight. And we should not forget that without compression on a keyboard, the pounding imprints of our fingertips, electronic records simply don’t exist. Digital information is a gift of all 10 digits with both our hands extended toward the alphabet.
Paleo-historians have seen cave passageways where hands appear on walls so low no person could have left them while standing up. They believe those handprints were pressed on as arrow signs to help others navigate difficult cramped space.
When we commit to focus on what’s real with our full attention, we’re using our senses and their logic. Caves that gave protection guaranteed survival of the whole community. They were not darkened screens of ignorance, disillusion and conspiracy. They did not require more critical thinking or the disinfectant of the light of day.