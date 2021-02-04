My View: Making good sense of tangible evidence

For a long time I’ve seen the handprints on cave walls as our first human birth certificates. Think of all the things that, for more than 40,000 years, they have been telling us. The exact location where people lived, an approximate date range, whether each was male or female, right- or left-handed, a child or an adult.

Archaeologists even know that more women produced these images than men.

Most importantly, the ancient individuals declared themselves to be full-on Homo sapiens – not Cro-Magnon, not merely hominid, and not their cousins the Neanderthals. They would have used their senses and our logic.

Ground pigment had to be brilliant enough to contrast with the background rock. Each person knew how to hold a tool – a hollow reed or bone – just far enough away from the wall and yet just close enough. Then an artist had to blow color granules with one hand and hold the other against the surface with all five fingers spread. Some caves display many generations of hand marks made thousands of years apart, prompting younger dwellers to explore their own space.