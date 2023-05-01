While recovering from knee replacement surgery recently, I spent a lot of time in my lounge chair in my garage, which faced the street. In addition to regular therapy sessions, getting outside for fresh air was a high priority in my recovery.

I was able to observe traffic, bikers, roller bladers, walkers and more. What seemed interesting was the number of people walking dogs. Small, medium-size and large dogs. Would these dogs enjoy a Milk-Bone, perhaps? I looked on Amazon. What size would be suitable? I decided to purchase the larger size because I could break the large size into smaller pieces. The large size bones arrived from Amazon in a few days.

I should point out that I have lived in the same home for more than fifty years. It is in a well-kept area – well established – but, like many such areas, you only get to know your immediate neighbors. By the way, I am in the mid-80s age bracket. So now, with a good supply of dog treats, what is my next step?

As the dog walkers and dogs were walking by, I would say, “Would your dog like a biscuit?“ Some would bring their dog over to where I was seated and I would introduce myself and the walker would provide his or her name and the name of the dog. As a result, I got to know the names of several new people.

I would like to mention one special visitor and his dog, Buck. Buck was a Bouvier des Flanders. He was a large, beautiful animal, and very friendly. His owner was Marty. Buck was extra special in that he was born blind.

Several months after meeting Marty and his dog, Buck became ill and had to be put down. Shortly after, Marty and his wife decided to adopt two rescue dogs of the same breed. They drove to St. Louis and adopted two pups.

Marty and his wife are music lovers, and the dogs are named Coltrane and Mingus. Charles Mingus was a jazz bassist and composer. John Coltrane was a jazz saxophonist and composer.

The two pups are doing well and come to visit me often.

The real story is that simply asking a passing owner and his dog, “Would your dog like a treat?” has resulted in a long term friendship between Marty and his wife Gail and me. Marty, Gail and the pups are always welcome in my home. I always have a supply of treats for the dogs and different types of refreshments for Marty and/or Gail. Marty reminds me that I started with animal crackers.

I should also mention that, though I bought mine online, Milk-Bones have been produced in a Buffalo-based facility since 1957. The company moved to Buffalo after being founded in New York City in 1908, and is one of many companies that have been operating in Western New York for more than 100 years.

Now that the weather is getting nicer and summer will be arriving soon, more walkers and dogs will be going by my home, and more dog treats will be needed.

In closing, I want to mention another particular dog and owner who have stopped a few times, but not recently. This good-sized dog always seems to look over to see if I am outside in my recliner. Owner and dog walk on the far side of the street. So I will need to call over to the owner and see if they would like to stop over for a treat.

This has been great fun, and meeting new people – and new dogs – is so important as one ages.