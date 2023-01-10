My View: Making friends can be tough for all creatures

I was pleased to learn that Wilma, formerly the only bison in the Buffalo Zoo, has been joined by three one-year-old American Plains Bison, courtesy of The Wilds Safari Park near Columbus.

Wilma has been alone too long. At 29, an advanced age for a bison, she may not have many days left to gaze at visitors who have been observing her solitary existence.

She now will be part of a mini-herd, no longer the sole representative of an iconic species that once made possible a thriving Native American culture.

Wilma may not sense (or “think,” as some researchers believe) that she soon will be thundering past Mt. Rushmore, but I’d be surprised if life isn’t looking up for her.

To make this reunion even more positive, the three arrivals are half-sisters, so the journey from Ohio to Buffalo may have been less traumatic than otherwise if they hadn’t been related. (They’re also benefiting from a newly-refurbished 30,000 square-foot bison exhibit space.)

They’re still among family, and have a mother-figure to comfort them during a period of adjustment.

I’m sure they’ll miss their former friends, but, being welcomed to Buffalo, they soon may be pleased to get special attention as the new herd in town. They may even think they’re in show business and will start mooing, “Send in the hay … ”

They’ll enjoy the pleasures of being part of an intimate group who will be treated with as much consideration and satisfaction as possible in a nurturing sanctuary.

And it may be they will know, somehow across an uncrowded space (think Sinatra), they are serving as a model for what we all need, especially during the often-bleak winter season, a sense of belonging to a community so that we feel “at home.”

This is, surely, one of our human species’ most profound needs, which, unsatisfied, can lead to many forms of desperation: alcoholism, drugs, homelessness and violence towards those whom an outsider, an unaffiliated person, resents for belonging in a place where that person feels excluded.

Making charitable donations is useful, but more important are acts of reaching out and touching the lives of others, of which Michelangelo’s 1508-1512 “The Creation of Adam” is a timeless example.

Such gestures may be as simple as introducing oneself to a neighbor down the street whose name one doesn’t know, or as complex as composing a work of art – Whittier’s 1866 “Snow-Bound” (a memory of a household) or E.A. Robinson’s 1921 “Mr. Flood’s Party”:

“And there was nothing in the town below—

Where strangers would have shut many doors

That many friends had opened long ago.”

Robinson (1866-1935) lived a lonely life, but his words can move us to join the family of man. This may not be easy and may take time for Wilma and the sisters, but the need to rub noses, if that’s what bison do, will doubtless overcome whatever apprehensions they may have.

They’ll probably discover as well that they have a lot in common as feminists, and will become poster-bison for acceptance of those among us who seem, at first, to be foreigners.