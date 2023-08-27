Sixty years ago, during the historic March on Washington, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sounded a clarion call for racial equity. “I have a dream,” he declared, “that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Dr. King gave countless speeches, but these words, delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, are perhaps his most famous.

Now, as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, we acknowledge the progress we have made as a nation toward racial justice, while also reckoning with the fact that King’s dream remains unfulfilled. As they did before, King’s words invite us to redouble our efforts to dismantle racist systems and live with an appreciation for racial differences.

When thousands of marchers descended upon Washington, D.C., united in their push for equal rights for Black Americans, they did so to not only bring attention to the oppressive conditions of the status quo but to also signal that we must forge ahead to seek positive change. From the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, King described how we are all united under one American fabric.

“Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy,” King declared. “Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice.”

Growing up in an extended family environment, I saw how King’s speeches and example resonated with my parents, aunts and uncles. “Living the dream” for my aunt, Ethel Johnson Finley, meant upholding her faith and joining an all-white branch of the YWCA near her home; she would later be posthumously lauded for desegregating the YWCA in Columbia, S.C. Meanwhile, my mother, a social studies teacher, inspired my appreciation for history and human rights, while my father instilled in me a tireless work ethic that continues to drive me today.

They all felt emboldened by Dr. King’s speech to do their part to engage in a nonviolent movement for equality and fully embrace the notion that there is no place for discrimination and devaluation. America’s diversity is its strength, and my family members worked diligently to do the right thing for humanity’s sake and expected the same from others.

Since then, we as a society have made many strides toward equity and inclusiveness. However, people of color still face prejudice, disdain, trauma and negative stereotypes in everyday interactions. Unconscious bias remains embedded in structures and systems that keep Black Americans from experiencing, as Dr. King said, “the riches of freedom and the security of justice.”

The Tops massacre on May 14, 2022, heinously showed that racism is alive – but together we can ensure it will not thrive. As a social worker and dean of the University at Buffalo School of Social Work, I approach the momentous anniversary of Dr. King’s speech from a strengths perspective to consider how we can build upon our progress as a nation and continue marching toward and advocating for racial and social justice.

Organizations must continue to prioritize diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. As individuals, we must engage in dialogue with one another and work to understand the lived experiences of others. We must strive to set aside stereotypes, denounce racism and ultimately judge people on “the content of their character.”