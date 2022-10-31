My View: Making a difference as a foster grandparent is fun

When my grandchildren moved to North Carolina, I found myself with a lot of extra time. I knew I needed something to help keep me young while also giving back to my community. Having previously taken my grandchildren to and from school and assisted with homework and other projects, I knew I loved working with kids and felt that was where I could make a difference.

I began volunteering as a foster grandparent through the Catholic Charities program, providing an extra set of eyes and hands for classroom teachers within the city of Buffalo’s elementary schools. Working with a couple of kids at a time and under the supervision of the classroom teacher, I provide more one-on-one attention, especially to children who may need that focus, to help them tackle the tasks at hand. With a classroom full of kids, it’s nearly impossible for just one teacher to focus on everything happening at one time, so that’s where I’ve been able to help.

I just started my seventh school year. Four days a week, I head to BPS School 64 where I’m currently the foster grandparent in a kindergarten classroom. From crafts to writing and reading, Grandma B, as the students affectionately call me, is ready to help whoever, wherever that help is needed.

And our youngest generation certainly needs all the help they can get. Kids today are going through a lot – both at home and at school – and have many more challenges than when we were kids. I remember we only worried about going outside to have fun, not about having three meals a day or needing a warm winter coat.

Most children are willing and wanting to learn. For those who may need extra assistance, that one-on-one attention is crucial. I remember students who started crying when their parents came to pick them up early – they didn’t want to leave as they were having too much fun learning!

Just like a grandparent, it’s also been nice to be able to go above and beyond when I can, like giving a backpack to a child without one, or seeing a child’s face light up when something they are working on finally clicks.

Kids really do say the darndest things – that’s really become my favorite part of the day! It’s also the most important thing I have learned as a foster grandparent. Children, even at only 5 years old, have ideas that they want to communicate. They want to be heard and listened to – something that we as adults can easily forget or ignore.

This desire for learning and communication goes beyond the four walls of the classroom and into the community. Often when I’m at Bingo or the grocery store, I hear, “Grandma B!” and see a current or past student wanting to say hi. Parents have shared that their kids come home and talk about what they did or learned with Grandma B that day. It warms my heart and shows the respect I have earned with the students.

Being a foster grandparent has also taught me a few things about myself. I now handle situations more calmly and am more patient that I ever was before having been in the classroom and working alongside the teachers. In a way, the mentor has become the mentee.

I’m thankful that Grandma B can help to make a small difference. We all need someone looking out for us as a role model, a mentor or a foster grandparent, especially the youngest members of our community.