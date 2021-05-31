My View: Madeline Davis embodied the values of Pride Month

National Pride Month begins this week, and Buffalo’s Pride Week, too. This year, though, the celebrations begin minus one very special person.
Heidi Ziemer is the outreach and digital services coordinator at Western New York Library Resources Council.
Madeline Davis died in April at the age of 80. Madeline was one of the early leaders of the LGBTQ movement, both here and on the national scene. I met Madeline in 1990, when I started my job at the Western New York Library Resources Council (WNYLRC) as the regional archivist for the Documentary Heritage Program. Madeline was serving on WNYLRC’s Preservation Committee, and she was working as head of the Book Preservation Department at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. From our first meeting, I was in awe of her.
Through my work at WNYLRC, I came to know about Madeline’s efforts to collect and preserve the historical materials documenting the gay community in our region, as well as her significant involvement in the gay rights movement.
Madeline’s “archives” began to take shape in her home in Kenmore and moved with her to her new home with her new wife, Wendy Smiley (and their dogs). It was only then that I learned Madeline had been one of the founding members of the Mattachine Society of the Niagara Frontier (the first gay rights organization was formed in the 1950s in Los Angeles and from there, chapters were created across the country), and that she had also been the co-author of a book about the gay community in Buffalo, called “Boots of Leather, Slippers of Gold: The History of a Lesbian Community.”
I was fortunate enough to see Madeline’s archives grow and grow, and Madeline even invited me to bring several local teachers into her home so they could see the materials and learn about the history of our gay community.
Her collection was eventually transferred to the Butler Library at SUNY Buffalo State where people can now see parts of it online.
One of the items in her collection that Madeline shared with me and the teachers one summer was a handwritten copy of a speech she wrote and delivered at the 1972 Democratic National Convention in Miami. Madeline became the first openly gay person to make a speech at a national party convention, and the speech got headlines in several newspapers, although ultimately, her proposal was not adopted in the platform.
Her speech was simple but powerful, encouraging her fellow delegates to include an acknowledgement and affirmation of both the civil and human rights of gay people in the party platform.
“I say to you, I am someone’s neighbor, someone’s sister, someone’s daughter … I wish to remind you that a vote for this plank may now, or some day, be a vote for your neighbor, your sister or brother, your daughter or your son. In these times of divisiveness, hostility, and violence, we bring to you the opportunity to encourage freedom and love. We are not only gay, we are people.”
Over these last few years, I lost touch with Madeline, who retired from B&ECPL. But I never will forget Madeline, or her archives or her 1972 speech. Madeline was funny, she was smart, she had a passion for life, she was a true “lifelong learner” who took an interest in everyone and everything crossing her path. Happy Pride Month, Madeline.