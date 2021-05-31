My View: Madeline Davis embodied the values of Pride Month

National Pride Month begins this week, and Buffalo’s Pride Week, too. This year, though, the celebrations begin minus one very special person.

Heidi Ziemer Heidi Ziemer is the outreach and digital services coordinator at Western New York Library Resources Council.

Madeline Davis died in April at the age of 80. Madeline was one of the early leaders of the LGBTQ movement, both here and on the national scene. I met Madeline in 1990, when I started my job at the Western New York Library Resources Council (WNYLRC) as the regional archivist for the Documentary Heritage Program. Madeline was serving on WNYLRC’s Preservation Committee, and she was working as head of the Book Preservation Department at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. From our first meeting, I was in awe of her.

Through my work at WNYLRC, I came to know about Madeline’s efforts to collect and preserve the historical materials documenting the gay community in our region, as well as her significant involvement in the gay rights movement.