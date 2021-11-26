My View: Lovely, dark and deep – stopping by wintry woods

Tonight, the constellation Orion is low on the Eastern horizon, but certain enough that it marks for me the true beginning of winter. What is left of the visible moon is lagging behind, and has not yet risen. The little bit of snow that covered the fields is now gone. In the dark, if I had not already gone this way a hundred times before, I would certainly have become lost.

Distant street lights that in the summer are hidden by leafed trees now shine like beacons in unfamiliar places. It has been weeks since my dog and I last ventured forth on a walk at night through these woods, and at first it was all a bit disorienting.

Walking in the dark is one thing, through the woods in the dark, something different altogether. My feet become my eyes, and every step is made with intention and caution. In the dark it would be easy to roll an ankle on a loose stone, trip over a fallen tree branch, or step into a chuck hole and maybe break a leg.

We took the branch of the game trail that leads to the open farm field. At the edge, where for a hundred years the battle over inches between field and forest has been won and lost, grows a thicket of honeysuckle, and multi-flora rose. Danika led the charge and I followed, stooping low to avoid the low-arching branch of a black cherry tree.