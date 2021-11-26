My View: Lovely, dark and deep – stopping by wintry woods

Tonight, the constellation Orion is low on the Eastern horizon, but certain enough that it marks for me the true beginning of winter. What is left of the visible moon is lagging behind, and has not yet risen. The little bit of snow that covered the fields is now gone. In the dark, if I had not already gone this way a hundred times before, I would certainly have become lost.
Distant street lights that in the summer are hidden by leafed trees now shine like beacons in unfamiliar places. It has been weeks since my dog and I last ventured forth on a walk at night through these woods, and at first it was all a bit disorienting.
Walking in the dark is one thing, through the woods in the dark, something different altogether. My feet become my eyes, and every step is made with intention and caution. In the dark it would be easy to roll an ankle on a loose stone, trip over a fallen tree branch, or step into a chuck hole and maybe break a leg.
We took the branch of the game trail that leads to the open farm field. At the edge, where for a hundred years the battle over inches between field and forest has been won and lost, grows a thicket of honeysuckle, and multi-flora rose. Danika led the charge and I followed, stooping low to avoid the low-arching branch of a black cherry tree.
Ordinarily Danika leads by more than a few meters, but as I straightened out entering the field, I bumped into her back end as she stood frozen and looking up. I followed her gaze and shared her wonderment as my eyes caught the tail end of a falling meteorite streaking brightly across the dark night sky. Held riveted in single-minded attention, Danika did not budge until the phenomenon had faded and the moment had passed.
Twice before I have seen spectacular meteor events; both times I was alone.
Once was in Algonquin Park on a still lake at midnight. So calm was the lake that looking down into the water where my canteen was filling, I saw what looked like a streak of light coming up out of the water from under my canoe. As I followed its arc I saw the light’s genesis, mirrored in the sky above.
Another time, more than 30 years ago on a frigid winter night, my high school crew was returning to my friend’s house from a night of adventures. I was last to go in and I happened to look up and watch as a brilliant and long burning meteorite split in two and burned to the horizon.
Shooting stars are always great, but like many things, the ones you share with someone else are made somehow more special. This moment with my dog will long be remembered. Once again she has shown me something I might have otherwise missed.
Having a dog like her is great, and without our walks, what other reason would an old guy like me have for poking around the woods at 12:30 at night? How many deer seen by moonlight, or owl hoots heard, might never have been embraced?
We paused briefly before moving on, looking to the constellations above to regain our direction. I was reminded again by the sight of Orion’s belt, low on the eastern horizon, and by the wet flake cast by the wind – cold, wet, and hard upon my cheek – that autumn has already slipped through my fingers. Now again I begin finding my way through another season of winter.