My View: Love was embodied by a box of chocolates

As Christmas approaches, memories of Christmases past come back yet again. Many of them include the years with my mom and dad.
Dad died in 2004. I had my mom with me until 2019, when she passed away at age 96. They lived out a long and blessed love story. They were a couple who you could only picture being together. Dad drove mom to the hair salon and waited for her. Mom drove with dad to the barber and waited for him.
They truly embodied the concept of soulmates.
For all the Christmases I can remember, my dad’s “go to” gift for my mom was a box of chocolate-covered cherries. If the budget allowed, he might get her an additional gift – but the box of cherries was a family classic that always made it under the tree.
I’m not sure if the cherries were actually Mom’s favorite candy – or if it was just the only candy she received all year that was truly hers. She was surrounded by a family of candy hounds – but none of the rest of us liked chocolate-covered cherries.
Once a year, she had a box of candy that was all hers. And she could enjoy it immensely – with never a fear of any pieces disappearing.
The last years of his life, my dad was unable to shop independently. But every year before Christmas, he would pull me aside and ask me to get Mom a “box of her cherries.” And every year I would reply, “I got this, Dad!” So the tradition continued until he died unexpectedly just 10 days before Christmas 2004.
I’m sure most readers are familiar with the song “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” I always enjoyed the song until my dad’s death so close to Christmas. In the song, “what to do with grandma’s gifts under the tree” is discussed in a rather casual way.
Well, my dad’s wrapped presents were under the tree waiting for him – along with the box of cherries from dad for my mom – and what to do with those presents was just one more heartbreaking task that needed to be dealt with.
Eventually Dad’s gifts were given to a charity. But the box of cherries for my mom was another concern.
I knew my dad would want her to have them – but would they bring her happiness, or just more tears?
I wasn’t sure, but I knew it was not a present to have her open with the rest of the family. I finally decided to place the box of cherries on her pillow, just under the bedspread. The tag read “To Helen, love always, from Roy.
The next day, she asked me if I had left the candy and we cried together. But both of us knew for sure that my dad wanted her to have those cherries.
I continued the tradition of cherries from dad on her pillow for more than 10 years. Her last two Christmases, caring staff at her assisted living facility made sure she had her “cherries from Roy.”
While so many holiday activities remind me of my parents, the chocolate-covered cherries will always be a favorite. Perhaps because it demonstrates how a rather simple, inexpensive gift can represent so much more.
More than 50 years of love and devotion wrapped up with a box of chocolates.
I have no idea if there is candy in heaven. But if there is, I know Dad will have Mom’s box of cherries waiting on Christmas Eve.