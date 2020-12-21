My View: Love was embodied by a box of chocolates

As Christmas approaches, memories of Christmases past come back yet again. Many of them include the years with my mom and dad.

Dad died in 2004. I had my mom with me until 2019, when she passed away at age 96. They lived out a long and blessed love story. They were a couple who you could only picture being together. Dad drove mom to the hair salon and waited for her. Mom drove with dad to the barber and waited for him.

They truly embodied the concept of soulmates.

For all the Christmases I can remember, my dad’s “go to” gift for my mom was a box of chocolate-covered cherries. If the budget allowed, he might get her an additional gift – but the box of cherries was a family classic that always made it under the tree.

I’m not sure if the cherries were actually Mom’s favorite candy – or if it was just the only candy she received all year that was truly hers. She was surrounded by a family of candy hounds – but none of the rest of us liked chocolate-covered cherries.

Once a year, she had a box of candy that was all hers. And she could enjoy it immensely – with never a fear of any pieces disappearing.