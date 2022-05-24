My View: Love of crosswords started in a courtroom

Have you ever been sued? Years ago I was taken to court by a contractor who wanted $10 million from me for a variety of offenses, including something called tortious intereference. I had to look up what I was being accused of. My employer at the time said they would handle my defense, but I might want to retain my own counsel.

I innocently asked why I would need my own attorney and they said “if it turns out you did something wrong, you could be held personally liable.” My wife got a huge kick out of the fact that someone thought I had that kind of money lying around. “Have they seen where we live? Do they know we have four teenagers?”

The trial lasted an entire month and I spent two days being grilled on the witness stand. But most of the time we sat around doing nothing. The old federal judge liked to start late, take long lunches and recess in the early afternoon. Luckily, we won.

With all that down time, I discovered what became a passion in my life. No, it wasn’t the majesty of the law, it was crossword puzzles. Over the intervening years I have done thousands of them, and I now have a vast knowledge of totally useless information.

I know the meaning of obscure terms like obi and epee. I can tell you the Spanish word for house, the French word for summer, and the expression Germans use when they are frustrated. In my head, I have a long list of people with three letter names like Ono, Ott, Orr, Uma, and Eli.

I am good at puns. What is a four letter word for headlight? Answer: halo. What is a four letter word for Penn name? That’s easy; it is “Sean.” I know who invented the cotton gin and the Showtime Rotisserie. I know the first names of most of the president’s wives, the capital of Somalia, and the Great Lake that borders Erie, Pa. (I never claimed crosswords were difficult.)

At home, I would sometimes read the clues aloud to challenge my children. I had to stop when the clue was “a three-letter word for hooter.” Both my college educated boys immediately answered with a rather obscene term. The answer was “owl.” I still rely on my wife and daughters for questions regarding Disney princesses or Harry Potter. I have no idea what the name of Harry’s lupine uncle is.

I like to think my daily word games are keeping my mind sharp. My kids will be happy to tell that no amount of mental exercise will prevent my slow and inevitable slide into senility.

So now I bring along a book of puzzles when I am forced to attend something I find boring: their kids’ recitals and ballgames, traffic court (always because one of them got a ticket) and, of course, their weddings.

To the humiliation of my spouse, I do crosswords during Sunday services. One mass, our elderly pastor was walking through the congregation spreading holy water with something they call “an aspergillum.” It is sort of a cross between a medieval mace and a child’s rattle. They dip it in blessed water and anoint us. As he passed our pew, he spotted my contraband: Will Shortz Big Book of Croswords. The old monsignor stood over me for several seconds and drenched me.

To his credit, he was a kindly man of God and I think he was trying to save my soul. It makes me wonder if there will be puzzles in hell.