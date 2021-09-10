My View: Love kept Mom’s home fires burning

For Sunday dinners, I remember how she would always give us a meatball count. “I made 103 meatballs for dinner today.” Dinner was never complete without dessert and mom never disappointed us there either. We loved being together on those Sundays and the fruits of her labor were delicious.

Mom loved sharing the story about how she met Dad at a New Year’s Eve party when she was 19 years old. They got married in 1954 and together they raised four amazing children. She made a loving home for her family. Sally was always there for my husband and his three siblings and continued to be there as they grew into adulthood with families of their own. Mom and Dad were married for 67 years and were practically inseparable. You didn’t see one without the other very often. They just loved being together.

Mom was the quintessential grandma and always said her grandchildren were “the icing on the cake.” She adored all of them and the feeling was mutual. Mom and Dad were one of the first visitors to the hospital when a new grandbaby arrived. I recall her rocking our children as babies and singing, “I love you a bushel and peck.”