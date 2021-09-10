My View: Love kept Mom’s home fires burning

Last week, we said goodbye to an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mom and grandmother. How do you summarize the life of an extraordinary woman spanning 88 years, a love story lasting 68 years and how do I wrap the 45 years I have known her into a few words?
Mother-in-laws have been the fodder of jokes for years. I could never relate to this because I was blessed with the best mother-in-law in the world. Sally was like a second mom to me. She welcomed me into the family with open arms and I grew fond of her early in our relationship.
Sally was one of the kindest, sweetest and most caring human beings I have ever had the privilege to know. She was beautiful inside and out and had the biggest heart. Mom always thought of others before herself and when you were with her, you couldn’t help but feel special.
One of the most important things in life to mom was her family. When it came to family, she was fiercely protective and nurturing, like a mother bear protecting her cubs. She would tell you “Family is everything” and through her actions, you knew it was her truth.
She loved us all unconditionally and was a giver of her time, her attention, her love and her cooking. Wow, my mother-in-law was an incredible cook! She made the best spaghetti sauce and over the years as the family grew, she would spend hours in the kitchen, preparing a feast fit for a king.
For Sunday dinners, I remember how she would always give us a meatball count. “I made 103 meatballs for dinner today.” Dinner was never complete without dessert and mom never disappointed us there either. We loved being together on those Sundays and the fruits of her labor were delicious.
Mom loved sharing the story about how she met Dad at a New Year’s Eve party when she was 19 years old. They got married in 1954 and together they raised four amazing children. She made a loving home for her family. Sally was always there for my husband and his three siblings and continued to be there as they grew into adulthood with families of their own. Mom and Dad were married for 67 years and were practically inseparable. You didn’t see one without the other very often. They just loved being together.
Mom was the quintessential grandma and always said her grandchildren were “the icing on the cake.” She adored all of them and the feeling was mutual. Mom and Dad were one of the first visitors to the hospital when a new grandbaby arrived. I recall her rocking our children as babies and singing, “I love you a bushel and peck.”
All the grandkids loved visiting Grandma and Grandpa’s house where Mom doted on them and always had fresh baked cookies. Every Halloween, she hosted a party for the grandchildren complete with bobbing for apples and lots of candy. Mom made a huge fuss as each grandchild arrived in their costume. It was hard to tell who was having more fun – Mom or the grandchildren.
Although Alzheimer’s disease slowly took away the woman we knew, we were fortunate to have her in our lives for as many years as we did.
In these moments of heartbreaking grief, I think the reason I have a huge hole in my heart is because I was blessed with someone who loved all of us magnificently. Her life and love gave us countless memories too beautiful to ever forget. Thank you, Mom, for all the precious memories. I love you a bushel and a peck.