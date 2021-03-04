My View: Love in the time of motherhood

She didn’t try to cover the delight in her voice. Her answer was simple: “Yup.”

I used to get mad. I’d yell at him. Chase him around the house. Lock him in the bedroom as a “time out.” Nothing worked. Indeed, he just became more determined and creative with his destruction. All the while, Ellie Bean looked on peacefully and fully entertained.

“How did you do it?” I asked my mom. “How did you not kill me?”

To which she replied, “Love.”

She mentioned a moment when I was 4 (the height of my sedition). I had fallen asleep on the couch in my pink onesie while watching a movie. At the end of the night, she scooped me up and carefully brought me upstairs to my bedroom.

“You were getting a little too big to carry,” she said. “Something came over me when I reached the top of the stairs. I looked down at you in my arms and I thought, ‘Remember this moment.’ I knew it would be gone so fast.”

Thirty years later and she was right.