My View: Love in the time of motherhood

I learned the word “No” when I was 2. It quickly became my favorite declaration. One winter, I decided to put it into action by touching – palms forward, fingers splayed – the blazing hot cast iron wood-burning stove in our living room. Why? Because my mom told me not to. The outcome? My blistered hands were wrapped in bandages for weeks.
I’m lucky I didn’t burn off my fingerprints.
My mom and I laugh about it now: how difficult I was to raise. And without sisters and brothers to dilute my turbulent behavior, she and my dad had to suffer the daily terror that emerged from my pink bedroom every morning.
This is one of the reasons I don’t want kids; I don’t have the patience to deal with a mini me.
And so, I have cats. Two of them. Russian Blues: “Ellie Font” (f) and “Rainy Day” (m). They just turned 1. Ellie is a goofy fuzz ball, whereas RD is the devil incarnate.
“It’s like one day he just snapped,” I recently told my mom on the phone (this was after he broke the lamp that had been on my desk … shattered the candle that had resided on the fireplace mantle … tipped over the glass of wine that had been momentarily left on the kitchen counter … chewed apart the plant that had been dangling from the ceiling). “It this what happens?” I asked.
She didn’t try to cover the delight in her voice. Her answer was simple: “Yup.”
I used to get mad. I’d yell at him. Chase him around the house. Lock him in the bedroom as a “time out.” Nothing worked. Indeed, he just became more determined and creative with his destruction. All the while, Ellie Bean looked on peacefully and fully entertained.
“How did you do it?” I asked my mom. “How did you not kill me?”
To which she replied, “Love.”
She mentioned a moment when I was 4 (the height of my sedition). I had fallen asleep on the couch in my pink onesie while watching a movie. At the end of the night, she scooped me up and carefully brought me upstairs to my bedroom.
“You were getting a little too big to carry,” she said. “Something came over me when I reached the top of the stairs. I looked down at you in my arms and I thought, ‘Remember this moment.’ I knew it would be gone so fast.”
Thirty years later and she was right.
After the call with my mom, I resigned myself to trying a different approach with Rain Man: for every bad thing he did, I was going to love him 10 times as much as I wanted to wring his neck: when he chewed my computer cord … when he repeatedly tipped over his water bowl … when he clawed the stuffing from my throw pillow …
After each incident, I hugged and kissed him for a solid minute, telling him how much I love him and that I would always love him no matter what he did.
The desired outcome hasn’t manifested at this time, but I’m making inroads. I hope. If not, then I’m happily disillusioned just enough by moments he comes over and nudges his forehead against my calf … when he runs into the shower with me the second I step inside … when he gives his sister an hour-long bath … when he falls asleep with me every night, tucked in my arms …
Motherhood is not my calling, at least not when it comes to human babies. Cats are the closest I want to get to understanding what my parents went through raising me from age 2 to, well … I guess that’s still to be determined.
Sarah T. Schwab learned a lesson from herself.