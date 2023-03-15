How do you say goodbye to a sister who lived on the other side of the world?

My sister Kathleen was the oldest in a family of nine. There were six girls and three boys, 16 years difference between the youngest to the oldest. We were in three groups of three; the oldest, middle and the youngest.

Kathleen was 11 months old when her brother Tommy was born prematurely. Unfortunately his twin brother did not survive. Our sister Pat was born 16 months later.

I was in the middle group and also have the honor of having an Irish twin, Rose. I was born in February and my sister was born in December. When it was time for school, you can bet my mother sent us together. No such thing as worrying about being ready for school back then. Another sister,, Joan was born 16 months later. Tommy was surrounded by girls.

A second boy, John, was finally born 23 months later. He was 10 years younger but his older brother was so excited he ran up and down the street shouting he finally had a brother. Then a sister, Margaret, and another brother, Billy, rounded out the youngest group. Our Mom really had her hands full with all these kids and counted on Kathleen for her help.

As firstborn, Kathleen took on many responsibilities. She helped our Mom with meals, chores, laundry (folding hundreds of diapers) and caring for her younger siblings. She was left in charge, often to the dismay of her brothers and sisters. She was not the best of cooks and we were not allowed to leave the dinner table until our plates were clean. We got creative hiding our food under our plates. Kathleen had her moments. She would have my sister and I in tears calling us silly names. And she chipped my brother’s tooth when she pushed him into a storefront window.

Kathleen was an adventurous soul. After a year of college, she entered the Sisters of Social Services, but found that the convent was not her calling. Then she met her first husband at our church where she organized the folk group. She moved to Australia in 1969, to teach the aborigines. Our parents were heartbroken that their firstborn chose to move so far away.

By the time of her first trip home in 1979, many of her siblings were married with children. She also had two children, was divorced and had married a wonderful man she met in Australia.

Kathleen’s trips home were not frequent enough and way too short for her family. Thankfully she made it back for big family events – her 40th birthday, weddings, anniversaries and the death of both her parents. Get-togethers were usually loud with laughter and lots of reminiscing. Home movies were always on the agenda.

Kathleen had a very happy and full life in Australia as a wife, mother, grandmother (eight), great grandmother (four), teacher and friend. Her outgoing personality, a special gift she received from our Irish father, was her finest asset. She was a beloved pre-K teacher who used her talents with music and finger puppets to amuse her young students.

Kathleen was a woman of great faith, love and strength. After a long battle with ovarian cancer she died at peace. Reading all the tributes paid to her on Facebook and watching her service on YouTube was such a revelation. She touched so many lives and was loved by all.

So how do you say goodbye to a sister so far away? You don’t. She will always be in my heart and will live on in all the people she touched.