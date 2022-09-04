My View: Looking forward to retirement and the next chapter

The 2022-23 school year marks my last two semesters as one of the active participants fueling the economic engine toying with middle class dreams, despite the machinations and provocations of potentates and phonies. Yes, I mean I am retiring next July. I spent 18 years as a newsperson (seven as a reporter and 11 as an editor), and another 26 years professing the joy of passing on knowledge about journalism and religious literacy to students at SUNY Buffalo State.

As I enter my final year – and as a bow to my former lifestyles – here are some observations on a happy career framed in academic-speak as three research questions:

RQ1: How did this happen? Simple: The earth rotates on its axis and also orbits around the sun in a 24-hour/365-day cycle. (Though every once in a while in a bow to the whim of precision it’s a 366-day cycle.) Anyway, tempus fugits. I gradually realized after too many meetings with colleagues that I was the often the oldest person in the room or on a Zoom call. That was a blow because I was just coming around to accepting that I was not the smartest or handsomest person there, but being the oldest was the cold shower in the morning routine of life that changed my outlook.

RQ2: What was learned? I loved working in a newsroom and I love teaching in a classroom. I was a leader of one sort or another for about a decade at Buff State as well as in professional organizations but the happiest days, the most fulfilling days, were the ones listening to students and sharing ideas in one class or another.

Some of my students are settled into careers, some are still searching. I hope I inspired many of them, just as some of my professors inspired me, but to be honest there were some I failed to reach and I regret my failure. I wish I was always capable of delivering my best, but there were times when I didn’t or couldn’t and I apologize.

To avoid seeming too narcissistic, let me say something about my students: If you are a friend or relative of theirs, you should be proud of them. Most of them are generally eager and enthusiastic and yearn to learn and practice what was taught. They are impressive.

RQ3: Whither the future? Maybe teaching as an emeritus prof. Though budgets are tight and skeds are getting Spartan.

Maybe I’ll take up bowling or pickleball. Though I have never keggled or pickled in my life. I tried golf once and almost broke 100 … wait for it … on the front nine. I didn’t have the heart to try a full 18 holes.

There’s always travel – though various health maladies require somewhat regular trips to doctors, so I may not be able to comfortably travel further then such dreamy, faraway places like Bradford, Pa.

Maybe I could buy lottery tickets continuously in hopes of becoming a bazillionaire. Though I’d certainly waste much of any winnings, whether paltry or plenty, on useless baubles.

Certainly. I could volunteer somewhere. Though whoever is my new “boss” (not the same as the old boss) will hopefully accept my goofing off/“cutting class” now and then on a notion to go somewhere to do something fun, or to go to a doctor appointment.

In any case, the only thing that’s certain is that a new lifestyle not ruled by an alarm clock or twice-weekly visits to a gas station will require some adjustments. I just hope my ol’ friends at the gas station don’t miss me too much.