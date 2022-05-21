My View: Looking back on two decades of concerts

“Sending out love to all corners of the land, I jump up on the stage and take the mic in my hand.”

– Adam Yauch

With the summer concert schedule returning to full throttle, I am reminded of the times of $25 tickets, $15 T-shirts and $10 fanzines, when tours stopped in Western New York or Canada. The ’80s and ’90s conjure up memories of people wearing souvenir apparel from classic rock and metal acts.

The only thing better than Tuesday album releases was the announcement of your favorite singer or band’s appearance and the rush to score seats. I attended at least 50 shows between 1990-2015.

Through similar interests of friends and a curiosity to see a variety of genres, I was fortunate to experience a broad range of performers. Even when I had little knowledge of a group, I was game. Sometimes I simply wanted to evaluate a particular venue.

My first show was the Jackson Five at Rich Stadium in 1982. I remember my parents putting earplugs in me, as if it was Metallica. The next one was Vanilla Ice at Shea’s in 1991. I’m not proud of that one, but a coworker had an extra ducat. At the time I was into Motown, so I was glad to watch the Four Tops and Temptations at Melody Fair.

My friends and I periodically ventured to Toronto for the big tours. I caught the Beastie Boys at Maple Leaf Gardens, and they created an intense, jump-around vibe. Then we switched gears for The Cranberries’ mellow, moody aura at Molson Amphitheater. I can still picture Dolores O’Riordan singing her heart out and dancing in a full-leg cast.

When I worked in public relations in different cities, I often received complimentary tickets or had dibs before they went on sale. This benefit enabled me to see Pearl Jam, Black 47, Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony and Mary J. Blige in Chicago, followed by Prince, REM, Usher and Weezer in Seattle. Pearl Jam is always worthwhile. The bass at Bone Thugs shook my pants, and Prince was truly a gift to observe on stage.

I never made it to Lollapalooza, but I was at the inaugural (and penultimate) Guinness Fleadh music festival in 1998. The concept seemed intriguing at the time. I once climbed to the roof of my office to hear Eminem’s sound check for the Experience Music Project’s opening in 2000.

I saw The Chieftains at a winery in Woodinville, Wash., and Sinead O’Connor at the Vic in the Windy City, a classic theater resembling the Riviera Theater, where I saw her again in 2013. Her voice was always amazing, but she was irritated at the sound engineer and departed early.

While living in Phoenix in 2010, it was special to see Shane McGowan, even as he played up to his drunken persona by bringing out a lyric sheet midway through the set. A friend took me to Journey at an outdoor pavilion, and when you looked away, it was remarkable how the replacement crooner sounded just like Steve Perry.

After returning to Buffalo in 2012, I saw Celtic Woman at Shea’s, Gordon Lightfoot at Seneca Niagara Casino, and for my last concert, U2 and Beck at Highmark Stadium in 2017.

Whether I knew every song or just the hits, whenever there was performer spontaneity with local flavor and no lip-synching, it was a great time and I was lucky to have seen so many memorable gigs.