My View: Long-ago lessons from warfare apply today

Mired as we are in the midst of a monstrous pandemic, the courage and commitment of our nurses and doctors and EMTs and all first responders should be central to our thinking these days. The persistence of this plague might have met its match in the professional compassion of those facing extraordinary challenges every day.
And when I think of nurses, I reflexively think back to a time and place long ago and far away. In those bad old days, a trip to the hospital was akin to a vacation. Once it was determined that a wound wasn’t fatal or going to cost me a limb, I could almost look forward to a stay on a real bed, under a real roof, with air conditioning soothing sunburned skin. Even more important, I could look forward to being treated with caring and kindness from GI nurses who were tasked not only with addressing physical wounds, but also with soothing battered minds. The nurses were the subjects of unspoken fantasies, even though they were never anything but professional. My early stays in the field hospitals were all too brief as my wounds weren’t all that serious. As was inevitable, though, I did deal with a pretty serious situation near the end of my first tour. The days in the hospital became weeks, so I got to know a few of the nurses as well as could be expected under the circumstances.
Because my situation was foremost in my mind and because I was getting strong pain meds, hot food and quality care on a regular basis, I voiced my thoughts that the nurses must be dealing with the same “great” conditions. You have it made back here, I told my nurse one night, what with all the cushy conditions. The kindly woman at my bedside glared at me with unabashed anger. Oh yeah, she answered. We have it made, watching the beds fill up with broken bodies and shattered minds every day … standing for hours in operating rooms trying to save dying kids not old enough to drink or vote … listening to them weep at night in their sleep, seeking a mother’s comfort. She went on. You think that because you get a break from that hell you walk through every day that we do also. She reminded me that as soon as I left her care, though, another tortured body would take my place. How do you think it makes us feel, she asked, to patch a guy up only to have to send him back to face more pain? How do you think we feel when we can’t save someone? That’s what we nurses and doctors deal with every day, all day and all night. Just because our pain is different doesn’t make it any less real. She stormed off before I could see her cry but not before I could see her tears welling up.
It’s impossible not to think of that enlightenment at this time every year, as the conversation took place in December. It’s even harder not to think of it in this time of pandemic, with health care professionals under siege in equal parts from the demands of a raging virus and the inability of an unhealthy portion of the public to take necessary steps to avoid filling up hospitals. The nightly news portrays the wan and weary faces of our nurses straining under the weight of incessant demands. Yet, I can’t help but wonder how many of us take those demands seriously enough to take basic steps to avoid contracting or spreading the disease? How many of us can see beyond our own inconvenience, past our own annoyance with masks, beyond our virus fatigue to do our small part in honoring our health care workers by trying to lighten their load?
To my sisters Paula and Mary and to all the docs and nurses bearing the brunt of this crisis, God bless you for all you’ve done and continue to do.
Steve Banko was shot four times in Vietnam and just published his second novel.