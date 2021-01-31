My View: Long-ago lessons from warfare apply today

And when I think of nurses, I reflexively think back to a time and place long ago and far away. In those bad old days, a trip to the hospital was akin to a vacation. Once it was determined that a wound wasn’t fatal or going to cost me a limb, I could almost look forward to a stay on a real bed, under a real roof, with air conditioning soothing sunburned skin. Even more important, I could look forward to being treated with caring and kindness from GI nurses who were tasked not only with addressing physical wounds, but also with soothing battered minds. The nurses were the subjects of unspoken fantasies, even though they were never anything but professional. My early stays in the field hospitals were all too brief as my wounds weren’t all that serious. As was inevitable, though, I did deal with a pretty serious situation near the end of my first tour. The days in the hospital became weeks, so I got to know a few of the nurses as well as could be expected under the circumstances.

Because my situation was foremost in my mind and because I was getting strong pain meds, hot food and quality care on a regular basis, I voiced my thoughts that the nurses must be dealing with the same “great” conditions. You have it made back here, I told my nurse one night, what with all the cushy conditions. The kindly woman at my bedside glared at me with unabashed anger. Oh yeah, she answered. We have it made, watching the beds fill up with broken bodies and shattered minds every day … standing for hours in operating rooms trying to save dying kids not old enough to drink or vote … listening to them weep at night in their sleep, seeking a mother’s comfort. She went on. You think that because you get a break from that hell you walk through every day that we do also. She reminded me that as soon as I left her care, though, another tortured body would take my place. How do you think it makes us feel, she asked, to patch a guy up only to have to send him back to face more pain? How do you think we feel when we can’t save someone? That’s what we nurses and doctors deal with every day, all day and all night. Just because our pain is different doesn’t make it any less real. She stormed off before I could see her cry but not before I could see her tears welling up.