Recently my husband, Charlie, and I attended the annual dinner meeting of the Nature Sanctuary Society of Western New York, one of the local nature groups we have belonged to for several decades. Included in this celebratory event was recognition of those who had gone the extra mile – and in this group “going the extra mile” should be taken literally! – to protect rare ecosystems in our own Western New York backyards.

When I became more active in preserving the natural environment some 25 years ago, I was pleasantly surprised at the number of area grassroots clubs (those not directly annexed to national groups) devoted to learning about and preserving the natural landscape. that directly surrounds us, some of it quite fragile

Like branches on the same tree, each club had its own bent and foliage displaylike purpose, but they all received their intellectual nourishment from the same central stem: their fascination with the plant kingdom and their fervent desire to protect it for future generations.

The NSSWNY is the oldest of these groups, begun in 1935 during the Great Depression. NSSWNY purchases and accepts donations of land in this area that contain delicate herbal ecologies in order to protect them from destruction. Therefore, the public is not allowed on NSSWNY properties without permission and, usually, accompaniment by a club custodian.

Several club hikes are planned each year on these properties, however, and viewing forest understories laden with bluebells, and bogs strewn with pink lady slipper orchids and pitcher plants in full bloom, is well worth heeding the rule restricting access.Charlie and I are also longtime members of the Niagara Frontier Botanical Society, organized in 1983. Members are dedicated to studying and preserving the wild flora in the Western New York area, and many field trips are organized throughout the year. We tease that taking a hike with the NFBS lasts three hours and moves 10 feet! Members inspect each plant along the way, magnifiers and wildflower books in hand and notebooks at the ready to record the various species encountered. Some of these intrepid folks have even compiled whole catalogs of plant life in county forests, parks and some private wooded areas. That they care so much about the natural world to complete such endeavors is beyond inspiring.

The Western New York Land Conservancy, started in 1991, is the newest local nature group. WNYLC buys or accepts donation of lands that have ecological significance. Unlike the NSSWNY, though, they do encourage the public to roam their acreage. For example, in my hometown of Holland, a longtime friend donated over 90 acres of woodland, called the Becker Preserve, to the Conservancy.

Part of the Conservation Trail wends its way through this lovely property, and the Conservancy is now raising money to assist in enhancing their stewardship of it. The preserve will become part of the Eastern Wildway that runs from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. The WNYLC is also the originator of the Riverline, a serpentine trail garden that will follow the path of the old DL&W train tracks in South Buffalo.

All three organizations have wonderful websites and regularly publish artfully wrought, highly informative newsletters. They also offer very low membership rates to encourage as much public participation as possible.

That so many in our area are devoted to the greening of Western New York should give us all hope for a future of commitment to discovering and promoting nature’s beauty and mystery.