Saint Augustine wrote, “What then is time? No one asks me, I know what it is. If I wish to explain it to him who asks, I do not know.”

Ivan Turgenev wrote, “Time sometimes flies like a bird, sometimes crawls like a snail; but a man is happiest when he does not even notice whether it passes swiftly or slowly.”

To most people time is a constant. It flows evenly over the days, months and years. When you retire, every day seems like Saturday, and it seems like the days are longer than just eight hours.

But it also seems like there is not enough time in the day to get things done.

Time is a man-made convention; along with time zones, it was developed so trains would be on time and everyone could be on the same page, such as saying, “I’ll see you at work at 9” and everyone understands it to be 9 a.m. local time.

In an effort to save daylight, daylight saving time was invented to have more time in the sun later in the day. The idea of aligning waking hours to daylight hours to conserve candles was first proposed in 1784 – satirically – by Benjamin Franklin.

But in Illinois, only half the state changes to daylight saving time. Just image what that does to train and bus schedules, and meeting on the other side of the state.

However, have you ever noticed that time is not consistent? There is slow time and fast time. You know the sayings “a watched pot never boils” (slow time) and “time flies when you’re having fun” (fast time). Time is dependent on the location and situation. For example, your child says, “I’ll be only a sec,” but to you each second feels like a minute, or longer. You get to your doctor’s office for your 9 a.m. appointment, but the doctor is delayed a few minutes; each of those minutes feel like five or 10.

You know you’ve been waiting for the doctor for at least 30 minutes, when in fact is has been only six or seven.

Then there is the instance where you are waiting for your spouse to get ready to go out. You are dressed and pacing the hallway, checking your watch every 30 seconds, knowing you are going to be late for your dinner reservations or not get to the movie before it starts.

It must be admitted that the opposite situation can happen. You are getting ready to go out while your spouse is waiting for you. You leisurely pick out your clothes thinking you have a lot of time, but in reality, you are already late.

I’m sure you have been in the situation where you go out with some friends and you tell your spouse you will be only an hour. Three hours later your angry spouse calls wanting to know when you will be home – dinner is all dried out and ruined. It certainly didn’t feel like three hours.

You are preparing a holiday dinner for the family who should be arriving in two hours – plenty of time to get everything ready. You are enjoying the smells of the food as you prepare it. You put the first pot on the stove, or the roast in the oven, and the doorbell rings. Sure enough, it’s the relatives arriving on time for dinner.

They are on time and you ask yourself: Where did those two hours go?

Jim Croce wanted to “save time in a bottle,” but Geoffrey Chaucer wrote, “Time and tide wait for no man.”

Enjoy every minute you have because you can’t make a withdrawal from life’s time bank.