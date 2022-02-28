My View: Living in the ‘now’ demands mindfulness

My family has hereditary ALS – amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Over 90% of Lou Gehrig’s disease cases are sporadic, but nine of the 15 people in the three generations above me in my maternal grandfather’s family have developed it.
My mother was 16 when she lost her 38-year-old aunt. Her father followed 12 years later at age 51 (I was 8). Then her grandmother (at 79), her sister (38) and brother (46).
I spent my first 24 years of life certain that my mother would never see me turn 30, and that I would not see my 60s. I remember my tears of relief, and the look on the doctor’s face, the day my mother tested negative for the genetic mutation. She doesn’t carry, which also meant she couldn’t pass it to me or my siblings – a mercilessly arbitrary coin toss that not all my cousins have won.
This changed a lot for me. For starters, I began to consider having children someday. That was 15 years ago, but there seems to be one notable hold-over from the fatalistic outlook of my youth: an acknowledgement of the urgency of life.
Nighttime seems to be when I think most about my own mortality. A third of our lives are stolen by sleep, and often when I lie down, I think “didn't I just do this?” For years I’ve occasionally jolted awake with a strange sense of panic that I perhaps didn't tell my wife I love her before dozing off.
Perhaps it’s pandemic fatigue bringing this out – my isolated depression slowly converting to pissed off determination to get my time back – but it’s more likely the reality that I’ll soon be 40, and I’m beginning to measure time in decades, not just years.
My friends and I are showing signs of age. It feels odd to accept that young adults are no longer my peers. I’m feeling that all of life is one of those money-grab wind booths, with each dollar representing life experiences, and you know the buzzer is imminent.
Now is the time to make tough changes. Now is the time to tell that person how much they mean to you. Now is the time to offer forgiveness. Now is the time to do the things you always wanted to do. Sure, set long-term goals. But understand that the beauty is in their pursuit, not their achievement.
How foolish that we constantly fixate on the next phase of life. “When I grow up ... once I get to college … as soon I have a real job … when I have kids … someday when I retire.”
Somehow along the way, we underappreciate and fail to prioritize the present. There is a very real possibility that at some point you will look back on the phase you’re currently trying to get through, and long to have it back. We are junkies for anticipation, but the end is the same for everyone. The wisest among us learn to savor the now with the wild urgency of one honest enough to admit that each moment may be his last.
I think life is about giving purpose to each moment. Give yourself to your family, your friends and your community. Find hobbies that simultaneously bring joy to you and to others, then do those things obsessively. Settle for nothing less with your limited time.
My goal is not really to be old when I die; it’s to die without feeling robbed of my time. To my mind, the only way to achieve that is by keeping a hyper awareness of the clock that is ticking. Get out of your chair. Don’t waste the gift.