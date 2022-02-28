My View: Living in the ‘now’ demands mindfulness

Perhaps it’s pandemic fatigue bringing this out – my isolated depression slowly converting to pissed off determination to get my time back – but it’s more likely the reality that I’ll soon be 40, and I’m beginning to measure time in decades, not just years.

My friends and I are showing signs of age. It feels odd to accept that young adults are no longer my peers. I’m feeling that all of life is one of those money-grab wind booths, with each dollar representing life experiences, and you know the buzzer is imminent.

Now is the time to make tough changes. Now is the time to tell that person how much they mean to you. Now is the time to offer forgiveness. Now is the time to do the things you always wanted to do. Sure, set long-term goals. But understand that the beauty is in their pursuit, not their achievement.

How foolish that we constantly fixate on the next phase of life. “When I grow up ... once I get to college … as soon I have a real job … when I have kids … someday when I retire.”