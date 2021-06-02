My View: Living in the age of clipped communications

At first glance, these simple messages bear some resemblance to texts. But they diverge because they are more than snippets of thought; they are the events of a day, put together thoughtfully. They are stories. And they are physical when separation was interminable. For R&R, soldiers then (unlike today) could not hop on a plane to return home on a two-week pass.

The touch of the pen to onion-skin paper, the flow of ink, are material. My mother’s cursive was done with a fountain pen, employing the elegant script taught in New York City’s public schools. My father’s were scrawled in pencil; his penmanship was staccato, with strokes that looked like the dots and dashes of Morse code.

Reading them must have felt like physical connection. The envelopes were sealed with kisses. The impressions of the script were strong enough to convey changes of mood, while preserving the thin onion-skin veneer. (Turning the letter over, the reader could get an almost intimate angle on the curlicues like the view through lingerie.) And always, the lipstick rose below the signature. These were artifacts, as well as heartfelt salutations.