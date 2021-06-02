My View: Living in the age of clipped communications

Fear of the Covid-19 pandemic shut people behind their doors. Personal contact shrank to the size of an iPhone screen or Zoom panel. We spoke to each other through a buffer of microwaves and internet ganglia. Intimate communications were moderated by 1s and 0s. We were separated as by any war; we tried to overwhelm the enemy with normal routine.
Michael Fanelli, of Elma, has been reading his parents’ letters from World War II.
For centuries of conflict, the distance between home and the front was covered by letters. Covid-19 didn’t bring us conventional war, but forced us into a chain-link enclosure of text messages.
Cleaning the attic was a natural indoor activity. I found a box of Frank and Josephine’s (my parents’) letters, written during World War II. Five years’ worth. I had known about the box because, as a child, I removed all the exotic airmail stamps for my collection. I had never read the letters. Now I had the time and the curiosity.
I read several each day in random order. They were not flowery or artistic, like John and Abigail Adams or Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West. Their style was minimalist, emphasizing substance over form.
They wrote about mundane daily activities – even Frank, an artillerist in northern France and Germany. Of course, he wrote under the watchful eyes of the military censors. (The war stories told by my father were few and far between; he experienced much, I know now, but he revealed little.)
At first glance, these simple messages bear some resemblance to texts. But they diverge because they are more than snippets of thought; they are the events of a day, put together thoughtfully. They are stories. And they are physical when separation was interminable. For R&R, soldiers then (unlike today) could not hop on a plane to return home on a two-week pass.
The touch of the pen to onion-skin paper, the flow of ink, are material. My mother’s cursive was done with a fountain pen, employing the elegant script taught in New York City’s public schools. My father’s were scrawled in pencil; his penmanship was staccato, with strokes that looked like the dots and dashes of Morse code.
Reading them must have felt like physical connection. The envelopes were sealed with kisses. The impressions of the script were strong enough to convey changes of mood, while preserving the thin onion-skin veneer. (Turning the letter over, the reader could get an almost intimate angle on the curlicues like the view through lingerie.) And always, the lipstick rose below the signature. These were artifacts, as well as heartfelt salutations.
World War II is long ago in time and temperament. The threat then was obvious – bombing of the homeland, invasion, occupation. The focus was external. You could look up into the sky and imagine waves of enemy war planes photographed attacking Pearl Harbor come to life. Or see a hostile flotilla approach through the haze off Coney Island.
In a sense, we have gotten a scourge that fits our modern sensitivity – an unseen virus. And we have dealt with it separately, internally. Our focus has been a small rectangle, closer to science fiction than real life. Even with our own endless, desperate conflicts, true correspondence has been devalued. Today we communicate, inform and argue, but we do not correspond.
Battles, history and pandemics continue to change the world and its people. Expression of feeling was a common way of dealing with struggle. Today, “Love ya” has replaced “I love you.” Correspondence has been turned on its ear. We have accepted a medium that is designed to lure you to a shopping cart.