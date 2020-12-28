My View: Live free or dye, a teen's journey

Many years ago, when my sons were in high school, my younger son decided he needed a tan. Of course, living in Western New Year during the winter makes it almost impossible to sunbathe outdoors. No problem. We have plenty of tanning salons in the area.
I wondered what goes through a teenager’s head to come up with these half-baked (no pun intended) ideas. Although I did not notice anything different about his appearance to even suggest a tan. No tan lines or sudden appearance of a well-tanned face. No, he was not obviously tanned.
To tell the truth, the long winter days went on as usual. Christmas came and went. The new year finally arrived and we were planning our events for spring break. That’s when I spotted him coming out of the bathroom after taking a shower. He strolled out the door with just his boxers on and hair wet.
I had to look twice. His arms and chest were tan, but his face and legs were not. Before he could run off to his bedroom, I cornered him.
“How did you get a tan?” This was my first question.
His answer was, “I went to a tanning salon.”
Now, I was dumbfounded. My next question, “Why are your arms and chest tan, but your face and legs are not?”
He looked at me, annoyed, and answered, “I guess my legs are too hairy and I don’t know why my face didn’t tan.”
All I could say was, “I see.”
He ambled off to his bedroom. I sat there wondering why a seemingly intelligent teen would tan in the middle of January and for that matter, who was he showing his tan off to?
Needless to say, my son was not through with ways to get a rise out of his mom. I knew he was itching to do something when I heard, “How much does it cost to have your hair bleached?”
At the time, I was curious as to whether or not he thought this was not my natural hair color? Of course we all know there are two things women do not give away. Their real age and their real hair color. This did not stop him from his quest. He continued, “If you have dark brown hair, can you bleach it blonde-blonde?”
Could this be a trick-trick question?
Next thing I know; I have a fair-haired son with black eyebrows. Dennis Rodman, move over.
Back to blondie. He was real proud of his do, and said his best friend liked it. Of course if she likes it, it must be cool. This female friend has an eyebrow ring and tends to dye sections of her hair different colors. Not all of her hair, mind you. Just a section here and there. For Halloween it might be orange and for Christmas it might be red or green. She must have a real tough time deciding what color for Easter.
Blondie got tired of all the comments on his new coiffure. Although he loves to be the center of attention, I wouldn’t doubt there was too much interest. He admitted to me that it was too expensive to keep coloring it. My guess is his pocketbook didn’t like the color. It prefers green, as in dollar bills.
The years went by faster than I thought were possible. My son is married and now has a son who is 10 years old. Often, I reminisce about those days and what my husband and I suffered through. I can smile knowing there is such a thing as payback. What goes around, comes around.