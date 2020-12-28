My View: Live free or dye, a teen's journey

All I could say was, “I see.”

He ambled off to his bedroom. I sat there wondering why a seemingly intelligent teen would tan in the middle of January and for that matter, who was he showing his tan off to?

Needless to say, my son was not through with ways to get a rise out of his mom. I knew he was itching to do something when I heard, “How much does it cost to have your hair bleached?”

At the time, I was curious as to whether or not he thought this was not my natural hair color? Of course we all know there are two things women do not give away. Their real age and their real hair color. This did not stop him from his quest. He continued, “If you have dark brown hair, can you bleach it blonde-blonde?”

Could this be a trick-trick question?

Next thing I know; I have a fair-haired son with black eyebrows. Dennis Rodman, move over.