My View: Lions, tigers and bears – a medical menagerie

Cold compresses, ibuprofen and rest brought the knees back – slowly. I learned. The body does let one know when it’s had enough of a particular movement. We need to listen but not abandon an activity that adds energy and vitality to our lives.

To obtain hearing aids I had to overcome the stigma they carry in our culture. People on average wait seven years before they actively seek help with hearing loss. I had to weigh the cost, the financial investment and care requirements – against what I loved and was missing. I belong to small groups at church and could no longer hear the participants’ comments on Scripture readings. With high frequency hearing loss I might hear parts of sentences when voices are louder but when voice levels drop, I could only guess at meaning. The energy it took to stay with the discussion, to process words, caused frustration.

Eye surgery came with some risk. With an excellent ophthalmologist and a couple of weeks’ attention to after-surgery care for each eye, I began to appreciate the wonder of what medical science and a skilled surgeon can accomplish. The world burst into bright, dazzling colors.