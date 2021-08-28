My View: Lions, tigers and bears – a medical menagerie

I’m not whining. My religious faith and yoga practice teach me that gratitude contributes to an abundant life. I’ve survived nearly 70 years, mostly intact.
I know the importance of exercise. During the Covid lockdown I took my aerobics class on Zoom five days a week which included lunges and squats, many lunges and squats: “up-one-two, down-one-two.” Then my knee began to hurt – a lot. Diagnosis? A degenerative meniscus. Is there an uglier word in the lexicon than degenerative? The lion took a bite out of my online exercise.
Then along came a tiger, slow and stealthy, absconding with my hearing. I could no longer make out words in conversations with people. I smiled when I didn’t understand and laughed when I missed a punchline. The world of speech was muffled. Masks made me annoy friends even more when I asked them to repeat – and repeat. “Did you say, copy or coffee? You took lessons from a golf crow?”
Early on, I gave up and used closed captions for television. As a former English instructor, the misspellings and wrong words annoyed me. But I appreciated its value. The tiger had taken a swipe at my hearing and would not give it back.
With 20/400 vision and a glasses wearer since the fifth grade, I hadn’t noticed any major changes there. Without correction, I was accustomed to seeing the world through a veil of lace curtains. When my optometrist said, “Wouldn’t you like to see the world in clear, vivid color?” Oh, yes. Surgery would be the ticket. The bear would slice into my eye? Oh, my.
Cold compresses, ibuprofen and rest brought the knees back – slowly. I learned. The body does let one know when it’s had enough of a particular movement. We need to listen but not abandon an activity that adds energy and vitality to our lives.
To obtain hearing aids I had to overcome the stigma they carry in our culture. People on average wait seven years before they actively seek help with hearing loss. I had to weigh the cost, the financial investment and care requirements – against what I loved and was missing. I belong to small groups at church and could no longer hear the participants’ comments on Scripture readings. With high frequency hearing loss I might hear parts of sentences when voices are louder but when voice levels drop, I could only guess at meaning. The energy it took to stay with the discussion, to process words, caused frustration.
Eye surgery came with some risk. With an excellent ophthalmologist and a couple of weeks’ attention to after-surgery care for each eye, I began to appreciate the wonder of what medical science and a skilled surgeon can accomplish. The world burst into bright, dazzling colors.
My knees still take me on vigorous walks through Knox Farm State Park to appreciate the change of seasons, the wildflowers, the blue birds, and the rambunctious dogs in the dog park. Now I hear, more clearly, people who speak to me – not perfectly, and, preferably, not from 6 feet away. But I’m not as annoying to others or as frustrated with myself. My vision without glasses is nearly as good as it was with glasses. And my new lenses won’t fog up behind a mask. The change amazes me and fills me with gratitude.