My View: Lifelong brushes with my mortality

As I reflect on my life, now that I have reached, not the autumn of my years, but the winter of my years, I recall many personal, family and career patterns.

Like most people, I think, there have been many events through the seasons. We all have ups and downs, of course; successes and failures, good days and bad days. But among the inevitable changes and differences in the stages of a regular life span, I have come to consider my experiences with literal “life and death” consequences.

I understand that I have been faced with them at least five times. Actually, they started before I was even conceived. Before my mother carried me in her womb, she was pregnant with what would have been my older brother. It was her first pregnancy.

My parents' story to me and my siblings was that my father got a “supernatural” feeling one day at work that something was wrong with my mother. He called her from his job and became very uneasy when she did not answer the phone. He was allowed by his boss to go home to check on her.

He found her lying on the living room floor, bleeding heavily and unconscious. He called her doctor, who came over immediately (back in the days of house calls) and they got her to the hospital where she miscarried the baby. My father was told that if he hadn't come home to find her that she would have bled to death.

Her next near-tragedy was with my difficult birth. I had to be extricated with the help of forceps; my parents were told that my chances of surviving were 50/50. Another life saved, but this time it was mine. This was at St. Louise de Marillac Maternity Hospital, which operated for about five years or so in the 1940s at the site where Sisters of Charity Hospital now stands.

Next scrape that I had with the Grim Reaper was as a young boy growing up in Tonawanda. I was playing catch in my front yard with my friend Terry Czombel. He overthrew the ball, which I chased into the street, right in front of a moving car. It was just like the safety films that they used to show us in school of what not to do. Terry charged into the street right behind me and gave a flying tackle to me, knocking me out of the way and, of course, putting himself at risk.

Two or three years later, Terry and his brother Mike saved me yet again. This time we were playing hockey on Black Creek in Ontario when I unknowingly chased the puck onto thin ice. I fell through into the frigid water and tried to swim back up to the surface, but the water was filling my boots and saturating my heavy winter coat, pulling me back down.

I could see Terry reaching down to me through the hole, distributing his weight, as was Mike, holding Terry's legs. Terry yanked my hat off my head and pulled me to the surface by my hair. His father came running from the cabin and they helped me to shore.

Many years later, as a middle-aged man, I was scheduled for major surgery and so went to the American Red Cross to donate blood to myself for the operation. However, the phlebotomist refused to take any blood after listening to my heart. Mind you, I had already been medically cleared for the surgery.

She told me that a cardiologist should check me first. So I got one, who promptly sent me to Buffalo General Hospital, where they performed a quintuple bypass surgery. The doctors there told me that I would not have survived the other operation.

And don't think that I don't thank God on a regular basis.