My View: Life viewed through the lens of a bookstore

If great libraries are the secular cathedrals of civilization, bookstores are the churches. A hushed atmosphere. You step inside and whatever bothers you fades away.

I’m partial to those a little shabby, a little musty. Warped floors that creak, winding hallways – book-lined – leading from one room to the next each with shelves sagging from even more books. Iffy chairs here and there. A worn sofa. A cat.

In my 60s and retired, I took a part-time job as bookseller at a Barnes & Noble near SUNY Binghamton. $7.50 an hour. A hobby-job.

Box stores had long been the bane of independents. So it pleases me to hear they are now more collegial toward stores big and shiny. Of all my jobs, I remember none more fondly than this one.

It’s 8:55 a.m. The store is empty yet weighted with expectancy. I’m stationed at the information kiosk. Books surround me, all neatly arranged on tables and shelves. A whiff of cinnamon tells me scones are fresh out of the cafe’s oven. The music department has put some cool jazz on the overhead.

It’s 8:59. The manager starts for the front door, keys jangling. At 9:01 a patron comes through the door heading straight for the information booth. My day begins.

Eight hours later, I collapse into the seat of my car, exhausted but satisfied. Ambience agreeable? Certainly. Colleagues interesting? Yes: A voice student, two poets, a landscape artist and the music critic from the local paper.

And the patrons? Some come looking for answers, some to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere and some to share their grace.

Seeking answers: A gentleman, older than me, purchased “Sex for Dummies.” As he left the register, he muttered, “Maybe now I’ll find out what I’ve been doing wrong.” I trust his $12.95 was not spent in vain.

Appropriating the peace: A man of robust build, with long hair and a full beard, both hoary, neither trimmed. He comes to the science fiction section, sinks into an overstuffed chair and spends hours peacefully reading. Before leaving for the day, he re-shelves the paperback, spine inward, so he can spot it the next day. When we see it, spine outward, we know he’s finished it. Dog-eared, it’s disposed of.

And, sharing her grace: A spindly lady I’ve dubbed Bessie. Though bent, she had a lively step. She wore a stocking cap laden with dangles. Her knee socks, down at the ankles, bore the colors of the flag. Though the day was mild, a woolen scarf wound round her neck. “The New Yorker” was imprinted on her tote bag.

She stopped by as I was applying $1 stickers on sale books. Picking one from my pile, she exclaimed, “Oh no! Not Princess Diana.” Putting it back, she sighed, “Next thing you know, the queen’s worth only a dollar.”

A little later, I called her back. “Guess what, you were right.” I handed her a book. Her finger lightly traced the picture on the cover, “Ah me, poor Lizzie.”

Then she brightened, “You’re such a nice young man for remembering me. Can I put you in my prayer album?”

From the tote, she fished out a well-thumbed autograph book. Squinting at my ID she entered my name. “Now, dear one, you’ll always be here in my morning prayers.”

I offered free the Queen Elizabeth. Bessie refused, but thanked me anyway.

Bookstores are full of stories. Not all are published and neatly arranged on shelves. Some are found willy-nilly between shelves. Even in stores big and shiny. With no cat.