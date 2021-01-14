My View: Life’s a kaleidoscope – just give it a twist

Kaleidoscopes – on the outside, uninteresting, but a few twists transform the view of the inside. After receiving one as a gift when in high school, I remained appreciative of them. And they are the perfect metaphor for escaping Covid-19 captivity.
Beginning simply, I considered chairs in my house. On Jan. 1, instead of going to my usual one, I tried sitting in one I never used. A whole new view! Last week, I shifted my wall art. Instead of seeing a bridge, I now gaze on a mirrored image of fruit and flowers. I’ve even moved around to eat at different chairs in my dining room, my own “Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.”
One day, I’m facing a scene in Venice: I remember being with my father on a colorful autumn day, at an art fair, when I bought it. On another day, I am facing the photograph of a dramatic sunrise taken by my husband. Even though both of them died more than a decade ago, dining from different chairs brought back forgotten memories of each. With little effort, I give a twist to the kaleidoscope of my interior space and see it anew.
Searching out safe ways to travel tests me, as travel had been a delight. I miss the anticipation of discovery, as well as the thrill of investigation once I’d arrived.
One of my favorite places, Hillwood, in the D.C. area, was a home previously owned by Marjorie Merriweather Post, the heiress to the General Foods fortune. Although I’d visited it twice in person, I knew there was much more to see.
When I learned there was virtual access to its extensive collection for free, I went to www.hillwoodmuseum.org and turned my kaleidoscope once again. I was safely transported, and viewed amazing portraits, clothing, centuries-old treasures of fabric, metals, glass. What jewelry she had acquired! What clothing she wore! I happily poked around on the website.
Then, I discovered Hillwood’s docent-led virtual tours. I purchased tickets, and invited my sister and a friend to join me. When the time came, we all clicked on the provided link, and “entered” the house. We were welcomed into Marjorie’s world by a lively, well-informed docent, given close-ups of the many unique gems she acquired through her world travels.
My kaleidoscope turned, offering us escape together.
Another exploration, closer to home, is joining Explore Buffalo’s offering of a virtual “Sacred Spaces Series.” This month we have armchair tours (in real time or via recorded offerings), visiting four extraordinary local churches.
We are welcomed, and see the buildings past and present, inside and out, from high and low, while also learning Buffalo’s history. Instead of staying completely house-bound, I am getting out.
I’m twisting my kaleidoscope. Indoors, I change the photograph on my computer each day, bringing color into our monochrome month. My out-of-doors walking pursuits have evolved.
By varying routes and times of day, and adding new places, my discoveries continue. Recently, tree bark started fascinating me – prompted by a Science Museum Camera Club challenge to use our cellphone cameras in new ways. Wearing Covid-19-neglected clothes and jewelry, trying ignored recipes, my commitment to living my kaleidoscope has helped me “change it up” and start 2021 with variety and enthusiasm.