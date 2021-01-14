My View: Life’s a kaleidoscope – just give it a twist

Kaleidoscopes – on the outside, uninteresting, but a few twists transform the view of the inside. After receiving one as a gift when in high school, I remained appreciative of them. And they are the perfect metaphor for escaping Covid-19 captivity.

Beginning simply, I considered chairs in my house. On Jan. 1, instead of going to my usual one, I tried sitting in one I never used. A whole new view! Last week, I shifted my wall art. Instead of seeing a bridge, I now gaze on a mirrored image of fruit and flowers. I’ve even moved around to eat at different chairs in my dining room, my own “Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.”

One day, I’m facing a scene in Venice: I remember being with my father on a colorful autumn day, at an art fair, when I bought it. On another day, I am facing the photograph of a dramatic sunrise taken by my husband. Even though both of them died more than a decade ago, dining from different chairs brought back forgotten memories of each. With little effort, I give a twist to the kaleidoscope of my interior space and see it anew.

Searching out safe ways to travel tests me, as travel had been a delight. I miss the anticipation of discovery, as well as the thrill of investigation once I’d arrived.