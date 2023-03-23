Right after I reached the age of 16 in 1961, I got my first paying summer job. I had seen it advertised in my hometown newspaper in Laconia, N.H. Lionel Corno, an incorrigibly upbeat French Canadian, hired me on the spot.

He owned a laundry across from our high school, and he needed someone to run the big washers and dryers housed in the steamy back room, and to deliver the neatly cleaned, pressed and folded goods across town in his station wagon. There was also a back counter where customers could retrieve and pay for their clean laundry.

I had never touched a washer in my life, nor had I ever provided customer service to anyone. My experience with the type of column-mounted standard shift on his Chevy was negligible. Despite this, Lionel brimmed with confidence that I would succeed. He patiently coached me, and introduced me to his two crusty French-speaking aunts who taught me how to fold sheets. As I stood between them at the folding table, they would utter strange comments to each other that never sounded like the French I learned in school.

There were two big horizontal vat washers in the shop, and two dryers, with a high-speed upright spinner in between. At any one time I had to manage several separate netted and safety-pinned bags of clothes and linens as they tumbled in each piece of machinery. Keeping them straight was a challenge. Before long I discovered that people can be downright nasty if you lose their laundry in someone else’s mix.

Several misadventures stand out in my memory.

For one, the dryers were extremely hot, and could melt certain items. Never will I forget the mutual awkwardness of my having to explain to a young girl my age that I had char-broiled the foam rubber padding in her bras.

On another day, I turned around to discover that a dog had wandered into our shop and was slurping a big pail of bluing we used to condition white clothes in the washers. I was terrified the dog would die, but he remained unaffected and left after his thirst was quenched.

Some customers brought reputations with them. For instance, a summer soldier regularly brought in his uniforms for washing and pressing. He relentlessly insisted we never used enough starch, so we sprayed his goods to the max and made sure his uniforms would stand up by themselves. We figured he would need a crowbar to get into them, but he never said a word.

My delivery route in Lionel’s underpowered Chevy wagon could be quite an adventure. Several customers always wanted their laundry delivered to the door. Mostly they lived on Governors Island on Lake Winnipesaukee. On one of my first forays, I discovered that some driveways on the island slant steeply down from the main road to front door entrances along the shore. I had to back up the steep driveways after delivering.

Predictably, I would stall out halfway back up. I had panicky visions of rolling back down into the lake. Finally, I solved the problem by resting the Chevy against a tree while I revved up to make it to the top.

I learned unforgettable lessons from my summer at Corno’s laundry. To this day, I can competently fold sheets with no extra help. But much more important, I discovered that the trust and optimism of your boss can work wonders whether in laundries or life.