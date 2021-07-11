My View: Life lessons bloom in a vegetable patch

In maturity, the autumn garden gives of itself. Everything it does is now about maximizing its yield. Like compounded interest, all previous investments of labor and time begin to multiply. It is the season of accounting and reconciliation. As usual, the balance sheet this year will show again, too many zucchini and not enough potatoes.

For now, I enjoy the variety of green leafy textures. I wake up and visit my garden while walking my dog around the yard. Daily now, I am surprised that a pumpkin vine can grow half a meter, apparently overnight.

Already my path to the compost bin has been overgrown, and so rather than risk damaging a productive vine, I go around the long way, taking my scraps to the bin past the old brick pile where the raspberries grow.

Raspberries grow quickly, flowering white one day in the springtime, only a week after its leaves break bud. Now, full berries not yet ripe catch my eye. They will need to be checked daily. I was taught young by a German neighbor who liked to garden to only take what the plant willingly gives. If the fruit holds on to its mother, it is not yet ripe or ready to go. But if I wait too long, they might all be snatched up by the birds.