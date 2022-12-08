My View: Life is full of beauty but you have to be willing to look

It’s December 8, 2022, and green grass blankets the ground in Akron. Incredible.

I am not ignorant of the blessing this brings as I stare out the window at the early morning sunrise. And yet, snowstorms are imminent, carrying air too cold for a person with asthma.

A lonely winter is ahead, and there is no choice but to bear it. My eyes are distracted momentarily by the flash of a car remote. Oh, yes, workers are rushing off and school buses are passing by.

This is my one consolation, when I am knee-deep in loneliness. I watch the goings on in the neighborhood for entertainment.

This particular scenario has much to do with maintaining a positive attitude during isolation and trying my best to remain hopeful in a world that seems so prone to violence and vulgarity.

Positivity is a quest, whether I’m home or out and about. I see hearts everywhere I go; I notice the smiling people at the grocery store first.

Even when I am stuck inside due to inclement weather, I look outside for signs of joy – a deer leaping by the pond, a cardinal perched in the evergreens or the signs of caring human interactions.

And here they come, the young couple from across the street. This is the couple that has restored my faith in marriage. This is the couple who add to my joy of living!

Let me tell you their story. When they moved in, I guessed they were newlyweds. You know, always handholding, going for walks after work and talking to each other with great interest.

Fast forward a year; It’s summertime and I do believe she is sporting a baby bump. Could that be? Are they going to have a baby?

Months go by, and I finally feel certain enough to stop and say hello and ask her how she is feeling. She tells me a bit about the due date and the excitement to come in only three more months.

I get busy with my life, as usual, and next thing I know, I see, at midday, his car pulling up. He hops out, opens the passenger-side back door and pulls out a baby carrier. Wow! The baby has come and I am thrilled for them.

The next day, I buy a “Congratulations, You Have a Baby Girl!” card, which I give to him as he pulls into his parking spot. He is thrilled by the gesture, tells me the baby’s name and thanks me for doing something so nice.

I really don’t know these people, other than they are a joy to see. And now, I am privileged to watch their family grow. I revel in the good luck I have to witness this wonderful evolution.

Some early mornings, I get another huge treat. He carries the car carrier down to his wife’s car, loads his little girl into the car and then kisses his wife and sends them off for the day.

About to enter his house, he turns and waves goodbye, as if that tiny baby can see him. It’s so sweet.

And every evening, when she arrives home, he runs down the stairs, out to the parking lot before she has even shut off the car. In minutes, he is carrying the little one up the stairs.

It shows me chivalry is still alive and well. This is a fantastic human story and I feel my heart fill with joy and love.

After all, how lucky am I each day to have this kind of blessing appear right in front of my eyes?