My View: Life during wartime taught us gratitude

Our country, land of the free and home of the brave, earned this accolade through the work and sacrifice of others. We can thank the “Greatest Generation” for our continued freedom secured with their unprecedented bravery.
I was in grammar school when WWII started, so having a country, and the world at war became our normal. My father was too old to be drafted, my brother was too young, and busy with his snowball fights against the pretend enemy and his construction of model airplanes that reflected how for the children being at war was normal.
Each morning in school, after we said the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, hands over hearts, we prayed for our brave soldiers, and we were reminded to save our pennies and do our part by buying war savings stamps and war bonds. There were air raid practices in the 1940s and we would duck under our wooden desks for protection or we would file out silently to evacuate the classroom as a siren blared.
We collected scrap metal and helped at home by counting coupons for rationed goods like sugar, gasoline and shoes. We worried together as we sacrificed together, and there was a unity of purpose that brought us closer as families and as citizens, united in one cause.
When we went to the movies on Saturday afternoon to watch our favorite cowboys, the newsreels of gunfire and bombed buildings showed us the reality of war in Europe and the Far East and the dangers to our American soldiers fighting for the freedom of those at home and abroad.
They had been drafted to serve and did what was asked of them. They deserve to be called the Greatest Generation; they gave their youth and innocence and for many, their lives, and we owe them a lifetime of gratitude.
When they returned, many took advantage of the GI Bill and joined my teen brother, in his college classes now doubled in size, as they needed to catch up.
They came back, the war was over, they had seen death and needed to live. They wanted a future which now included a better appreciation for the liberty and freedom and peace that they had helped to secure.
They did it quietly and with purpose, while carrying a nagging awareness that they could easily have been one of those left behind under white crosses in a foreign land. It was the luck of the draw, or by the grace of God, but they were back and another chapter needed to begin.
We have seen recent flights of remaining veterans being taken to the nation’s capital and being thanked for their service and they in turn are recalling their time as soldiers and sharing their stories, some for the first time, before it is too late. It will never be too late for us to thank them for our freedom, our wonderful country and the lives we have been privileged to have, thanks to their service.
Freedom has a price often paid for by others. I was privileged to be preceded by the Greatest Generation, and we in the Silent Generation thank them, as we stand next to them with pride and gratitude.