My View: Life during wartime taught us gratitude

They had been drafted to serve and did what was asked of them. They deserve to be called the Greatest Generation; they gave their youth and innocence and for many, their lives, and we owe them a lifetime of gratitude.

When they returned, many took advantage of the GI Bill and joined my teen brother, in his college classes now doubled in size, as they needed to catch up.

They came back, the war was over, they had seen death and needed to live. They wanted a future which now included a better appreciation for the liberty and freedom and peace that they had helped to secure.

They did it quietly and with purpose, while carrying a nagging awareness that they could easily have been one of those left behind under white crosses in a foreign land. It was the luck of the draw, or by the grace of God, but they were back and another chapter needed to begin.

We have seen recent flights of remaining veterans being taken to the nation’s capital and being thanked for their service and they in turn are recalling their time as soldiers and sharing their stories, some for the first time, before it is too late. It will never be too late for us to thank them for our freedom, our wonderful country and the lives we have been privileged to have, thanks to their service.