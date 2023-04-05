I broke my right foot. Let me tell you what is good about breaking your right foot. Absolutely nothing. Absolutely. Nothing.

I didn’t do it in an exotic way. I don’t have a great adventure story on how I managed to break it. I really wish I did.

I didn’t break it by rescuing a small puppy from a speeding car. I didn’t break it in a skiing accident doing impossible maneuvers, nor did I break it by falling in love – that is a different story.

I broke my right foot by simply falling out of my shoe. How can that be? (You might ask.)

Here is a clue: if you wear a shoe that is a little too big for your foot along with a thin trouser sock your shoe might (did) slip sideways resulting in a twisted foot, and a broken bone.

It was as easy as that.

My right foot is now encased in a monstrous walking boot that goes up my leg to my knee. It truly looks like a Frankenstein shoe squared off at the toes.

When I meet people it is the first thing they see. “Only me,” I tell people when they ask how I broke it, and yes everyone asks.

Explaining my accident to people has become complicated and exhausting.

I am thinking of having cards printed to hand out.

In this essay I know I have emphasized breaking my right foot. As you have probably guessed, I can’t drive. It is very frustrating having to depend on “the kindness of strangers.” I stole that line from the play “A Streetcar Named Desire,” but I am more fortunate in my friends and family than poor Blanche.

Many of them have stepped up and offered to drive me wherever I need to go.

I have heard people use the phrase, “Stop and smell the roses.” While breaking my foot was not an incentive for me to do so, it certainly has forced me to slow down and “smell the roses” in my life.

How many people does it take to screw in a ceiling lightbulb when one of them has a broken foot? One, my dear friend and neighbor Joanne. She is truly a ride-or-die friend. We both love to shop for home decor.

Broken foot or not, we are shopping buddies.

As if just dealing with the foot wasn’t enough, in the three weeks I have worn this walking boot, I swear I have developed a hump above my left shoulder.

As I maneuver crablike around the furniture in my house while avoiding tripping over my cat Timmons – who has the tendency to lay in the middle of the floor – I have been looking downward as I proceed through the rooms.

I know after my foot heals, I will have to shop for larger sized blouses to accommodate my new hump.

I saw my podiatrist a few days ago for my follow-up appointment. After a series of X-rays it has been determined that, yes, the bone is healing even though my foot is still swollen and bruised.

He told me I will have to wear the walking boot for three to four more weeks. I feel like Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog. I have seen my boot’s shadow; therefore I will have to wear the boot three to four more weeks!

As an independent woman, it is hard for me to ask for help. I have learned asking for and receiving help is both humbling and loving.

I certainly wouldn’t wish to be in my position again any time soon, but if I am, I know I would survive it with the help of loving family and friends.