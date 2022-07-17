My View: Life and learning with Uncle Art

Uncle Art was to keep an eye on me and my cousin Art for a quiet afternoon while he tended bar at the Club 440 on Broadway. He and an older brother owned this neighborhood bar and grill, a former night club. Uncle Art was a big robust man, who wore a thin little mustache and a big smile. Behind the bar, he wrapped himself in a white bartender’s apron.

The Club was a musty old place. Young Art and I hung around on the cement steps outside watching the passers-by. When we got tired of that, we went up the steep stairs to the second floor where heavy silver drapes covered the walls and there was a stage, a dancefloor and, Art told me, “A ‘dumb waiter.’ ”

Uncle Art had warned us that the dumbwaiter was old and dangerous and not to be played with. So I was a little nervous.

What a relief to find that the dumbwaiter wasn’t a scary old Grinch, but just a little wooden elevator that the kitchen help had used to save them running up and down stairs. We were sorely tempted to get in and try it out.

At the bar, I watched hungrily as Uncle Art warmed up hamburgers on the grill and served them to customers along with beer. I asked, “Could I have a hamburger?”

Uncle Art seemed amused, but he served one up. It was huge and came on a kummelweck role that had an eighth-of-an-inch rock-salt and caraway-seed crust and a healthy dose of horse radish.

I took one big bite. The sensations and flavors were astounding. Art laughed as I put the mouthful back on the plate and lifted it up on the bar.

Another afternoon, when Uncle Art had the duty, he took us to a matinee showing of “Four Feathers.” I remember British soldiers in scarlet uniforms. Afterward he said, “Let’s get a soda.”

I never expected ice cream on top of a movie. He ordered strawberry sodas for all of us. I had never had any but chocolate sodas. I discovered strawberry sodas were delicious.

Uncle Art and Aunt Ruth used to rent a cottage in Angola. They invited me to stay with them for a week. One evening, Art and I and Uncle Art were inspecting motorboats at the Marina. Uncle Art chuckled and said, “I had a motorboat once.” Art and I were all ears.

“Yeah,” he said, “There was this speed boat that was parked out behind a gas station on Bailey Avenue. It was a long sleek good-looking job, and the story was that a bootlegger had owned it and used it to outrun the Coast Guard, bringing in booze from Canada.

“I bought it pretty cheap, ‘cause it was old. I had it hauled out to a marina and gassed up. A couple of friends and I took it out in the lake for a spin. All of a sudden, this guy in a little outboard is racing us and he’s doing circles around us. I got mad and floored it.

“We took off like a rocket ... for about 10 minutes. Then we slowed down and sank. The wood was all dried out, so the seams opened up. That was the end of my boat.”

Art and I were inspired. We built a boat of our own from scrap lumber that we commandeered from building sites. We got into a little trouble, though. We sawed an oar in two to make a paddle. Turned out the oar belonged to the Marina. But that’s a story for another time.