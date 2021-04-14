My View: Librarians deserve a debt of gratitude

Friday is National Librarians Day, honoring those unsung individuals who have a special gift for helping others.
As I searched for a location for our organization to hold its quarterly meeting, more than a dozen calls were made trying to find a meeting room, free of charge, somewhere – anywhere – in five counties.
As luck would have it, the date of our meeting was very popular – I think every organization in Western New York planned to meet that same day. With the meeting only two weeks away, my anxiety was high as I Googled “meeting rooms near me.” A long list of public libraries appeared at the top of the search results.
So, I started calling libraries – and this is when the magic began.
The first librarian greeted me with courtesy and warmth that could serve as a training model for customer service. Even though the meeting room at her library was not available on the needed date, she asked questions about our needs and began to scour the calendars of all the public libraries in a 25-mile radius that might be available.
I knew I was in capable hands. My anxiety lowered. When we hung up, I had leads on six libraries, their phone numbers and the names of each respective library director, as well as an invitation to call back if none of those leads worked out. I was wowed by the service. Although I still didn’t have a meeting room, I felt great.
As I called each library on my list, a theme emerged: Librarians are the kindest, most helpful people on the face of the earth. In an unhurried manner, every librarian cheerfully greeted me and sincerely tried to help. Each librarian gave me several more leads, complete with recommendations on locations with accessibility off main highways and availability of good parking.
This experience stirred memories of some great librarians who have touched my life. As a child, the library in our small town was within walking distance. This made it a frequent destination for me and my eight siblings. I remember being entranced by many a chapter book series.
The librarian seemed to have enduring patience with us as we were never good at returning books on time. Eventually, our kind and clever librarian had found a solution. After her weekly hair appointment at the salon that our mother operated out of our home, she would sweetly ask if she could check the bookshelves in our living room for overdue library books before she left.
Years later, during the busy days of raising my own young children, story hour at the library provided mothers like me a few coveted moments of retreat from the kids, into the sanctuary of a good book. My children learned to love books, too. Maybe even a bit too much. I recall the embarrassment of returning a stack of board books with mangled and missing corners chewed by my toddler. As I apologized and offered to pay for the books, the librarian assured me that she disinfects the board books each time they are returned and not to worry.
Next, with enthusiasm, she told me about some new books that had arrived, books she ordered with my son in mind, knowing how he loved cars, trucks and tractors. To this day I am moved by her grace and sincere interest in my children.
As I reflect on my interactions with librarians past and present, I realize they are a precious gift to our society.
Have you thanked your librarian lately?