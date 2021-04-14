My View: Librarians deserve a debt of gratitude

As I called each library on my list, a theme emerged: Librarians are the kindest, most helpful people on the face of the earth. In an unhurried manner, every librarian cheerfully greeted me and sincerely tried to help. Each librarian gave me several more leads, complete with recommendations on locations with accessibility off main highways and availability of good parking.

This experience stirred memories of some great librarians who have touched my life. As a child, the library in our small town was within walking distance. This made it a frequent destination for me and my eight siblings. I remember being entranced by many a chapter book series.

The librarian seemed to have enduring patience with us as we were never good at returning books on time. Eventually, our kind and clever librarian had found a solution. After her weekly hair appointment at the salon that our mother operated out of our home, she would sweetly ask if she could check the bookshelves in our living room for overdue library books before she left.