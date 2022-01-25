My View: Letting go of our ego clears a spiritual path

I’ve been running in various spiritual circles for a long time. Frankly, I had a lot of personal development work to do. I started out recovering from alcoholism roughly 30 years ago. Then I found the Pathwork teachings and dove headlong into working on myself.
Having made a lot of progress, I am now giving back by making the teachings easier to read and access. You could say that self-discovery has become my life’s mission. It’s probably the hardest thing one can do, but it also offers the biggest payback.
Over the last two years, I’ve been noticing something strange among my fellow spiritual seekers. They have been among the most reluctant to get vaccinated, and many of them hit the bobber hard when the conspiracy theory craze took off.
So I’ve been scratching my head, trying to understand the common denominator.
What I’ve come to realize is this. While the “spiritual but not religious” category is growing fast, there’s a general misunderstanding of what it actually means to be spiritual. In short, on a spiritual path there are two specific things we must pay attention to: 1) clearing away our inner obstacles, and 2) letting go of our egos and aligning with our inner divine selves.
We must come to realize that there is a difference between living from our ego and living from our divine self. For in the confusion, people are getting really lost.
Everyone needs to use their ego to run their lives. If our ego is healthy, we do things like show up on time, eat right and exercise, and attend to life’s daily chores. But in addition, there is a deeper part in each person that offers much, much more.
While we need our egos to live, the ego can’t add things like wisdom or creativity to our lives. For these we need to access our Higher Self. Our Higher Self is like our own personal truth teller. It rests in peace and, unlike our ego, has the ability to hold opposites. So our Higher Self is the part of us that recognizes the whole truth about any situation.
When an untethered ego becomes overwhelmed with things it can’t understand, it can easily become lost. For the ego mistakenly believes this is a “me versus you” world. And the ego will then rely on old defenses to try to keep itself safe.
This is largely what we’re seeing reflected in the world today. It’s a result of people not yet tackling the first part of a spiritual path, and not realizing there is a second part. The first part involves dismantling our defenses that we created as a child and were intended to keep us safe from pain.
Trouble is, they don’t actually work. And as we’re seeing, if we believe we have to defend ourselves against things that won’t actually harm us, we cause more harm. We may then also believe stories that are built on half-truths. So we fall down into a rabbit hole and struggle to see true reality.
Doing our work means we unravel our painful past and let go of our unhelpful defenses. We also clean up our faults and recover from any addictions. Then we can flow with life and find our connection with others. That’s the only way to discover this is actually a “me and the other” world.
In short, we must each do our own work and find a genuine inner connection with the truth. That’s what it means to be spiritual.