My View: Letting go of our ego clears a spiritual path

Everyone needs to use their ego to run their lives. If our ego is healthy, we do things like show up on time, eat right and exercise, and attend to life’s daily chores. But in addition, there is a deeper part in each person that offers much, much more.

While we need our egos to live, the ego can’t add things like wisdom or creativity to our lives. For these we need to access our Higher Self. Our Higher Self is like our own personal truth teller. It rests in peace and, unlike our ego, has the ability to hold opposites. So our Higher Self is the part of us that recognizes the whole truth about any situation.

When an untethered ego becomes overwhelmed with things it can’t understand, it can easily become lost. For the ego mistakenly believes this is a “me versus you” world. And the ego will then rely on old defenses to try to keep itself safe.

This is largely what we’re seeing reflected in the world today. It’s a result of people not yet tackling the first part of a spiritual path, and not realizing there is a second part. The first part involves dismantling our defenses that we created as a child and were intended to keep us safe from pain.