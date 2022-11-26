My View: Letting go also means looking forward

Our backyard borders a man-made water retention pond that we refer to as “the lake.” It’s surrounded by woods filled with mature trees, and it’s designated as environmentally protected wetlands.

Now that the leaves have fallen, the views of the sunsets are stunning, especially when there are a few fluffy clouds turning the sky into layers of pink and blue with the hues changing every minute as the sun descends below the horizon.

During October, when the fall foliage is at its peak, I get up early and sit at the kitchen table in front of the window to watch the sun rise over the lake. I focus on the tops of the tallest trees until I see the spotlight that begins to shine on them. Then, slowly, gracefully, the light extends to the lower, younger trees, now ablaze with vivid color, and finally to the bronze-colored brush that reflects on the water.

It’s November now, and most of the trees are naked. But there are two along the bank, fully clothed in regal red; a maple, and a cottonwood. In the spring the cottonwood’s smaller blossoms float through the air like snow in June. I love the sight of those that land on the lake.

They give it one more seasonal dimension that helps me mark time. In between these two is a tree whose variety I’m not familiar with. All I know is that every year it’s the last to get its leaves and the first to lose them. Today it stands in stark contrast to the other two, with one notable exception. There’s a single leaf, brown and curled, clinging to a low hanging branch which happens to be in my direct line of sight.

Every morning I look out to see it defiantly or desperately refusing to let go. Maybe it fears falling. Maybe it wants to stay where the view is, or maybe it just doesn’t want to leave the familiar.

We built our house 30 years ago in what was then a developing subdivision. We needed to choose a lot and there were plenty. It was March, and the ground was covered with snow.

Then my husband said “Look, there’s a lake.” All I saw was a large flat barren expanse of white. It was the retention pond, frozen, and our imaginations began to envision what it would look like when March became April, and we said “This is it!” We built a two-story colonial that suited our lifestyle as a middle-aged couple. We’ve spent 30 years and many dollars of love and care for our home, and although we’ve owned others in the past, this one was worth every penny and pound of flesh we put into it.

But we’re no longer middle-aged. Now the stairs to the second floor, as well as the repairs and upkeep, are becoming more challenging as the years, and even days go by. It’s time, time to let go – let go of the view and the familiar. Time to find a home where upkeep is covered and there are no stairs. But I see that leaf and I know exactly how it feels.

Although letting go is inevitable, it’s scary. We’ve finally succumbed, deciding to view it as a new chapter in our lives. It’s not the final chapter, though. Even now, the Son, who we know intimately, is preparing a mansion for us in his Father’s house where time never ends.

So let go little leaf. Don’t be afraid. Fall becomes winter, and winter, spring. There are never-ending seasons of life for you to become part of too.