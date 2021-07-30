My View: Letter writing kindled a lifelong romance

By the way, we both attended Catholic schools in the past and we learned cursive from many wonderful nuns. Our handwriting was impeccable.

Going to the post office became a daily event. I stopped at a kiosk in the Thruway Plaza to buy stamps and mail letters to Larry. The letters were a pleasure to write and an even greater pleasure to receive. There was nothing more exciting than coming home to a letter from Larry.

We finally met in person 13 months later on St. Patrick’s Day, when Larry came home on leave. After he left my house that evening, I told my sister that he was the man I was going to marry. We spent a lot of time together before he left for his next assignment in England. We continued writing to each other, but now our letters subtly changed to love letters. Larry soon proposed to me in a letter and I happily accepted in a return letter. He came home for Christmas to put a beautiful engagement ring on my finger. We are both forever grateful to our mutual friend, Terry, for bringing us together.

After 51 years of marriage, we still exchange cards, poems and notes to remind ourselves exactly how much we love and appreciate each other.

As for me, I enjoy sending notes and letters to friends and family to celebrate any and all good news and also share condolences and comfort when the news is not so good.

The art of letter writing is not extinct. It is just a matter of taking some time to put pen to paper to express our innermost thoughts and feelings to someone we love. It worked for me and my husband and maybe the magic will work for you.