My View: Letter writing kindled a lifelong romance

Recently I met with my book club to discuss our recent book selection, “The Chilbury Ladies Choir,” by Jennifer Ryan. It was a wonderful read and everyone enjoyed it. The author had a unique style, writing the entire book through a series of letters written from character to character to character.
The letters were so detailed and interesting that the people in the book really came to life.
During our discussion of the book, the art of letter writing came up. Many of us had pen pals when we were younger and it was fun exchanging news with someone far away. In fact, I wrote to a pen pal in England for a time and it proved to be good practice for the future.
However, very few people write letters nowadays. We rely on texts, tweets and social media to communicate. How sad for all of us. In fact, letter writing was the magic that brought my husband and I together.
I was a senior in high school in 1967 when I was approached by a dear friend and classmate with an unusual request – would I be interested in writing to Larry, a lonely Air Force sergeant stationed in Korea? I readily agreed, and so began a daily letter exchange that would change our lives forever.
Our letters started simply enough. We shared what our days were like, our interests, our families, funny stories and always words of encouragement. For example, Larry loved bowling and always entertained me with his prowess on the lanes. In turn, I would share details about going to Friday night dances with friends. Over time, we learned so much about each other.
By the way, we both attended Catholic schools in the past and we learned cursive from many wonderful nuns. Our handwriting was impeccable.
Going to the post office became a daily event. I stopped at a kiosk in the Thruway Plaza to buy stamps and mail letters to Larry. The letters were a pleasure to write and an even greater pleasure to receive. There was nothing more exciting than coming home to a letter from Larry.
We finally met in person 13 months later on St. Patrick’s Day, when Larry came home on leave. After he left my house that evening, I told my sister that he was the man I was going to marry. We spent a lot of time together before he left for his next assignment in England. We continued writing to each other, but now our letters subtly changed to love letters. Larry soon proposed to me in a letter and I happily accepted in a return letter. He came home for Christmas to put a beautiful engagement ring on my finger. We are both forever grateful to our mutual friend, Terry, for bringing us together.
After 51 years of marriage, we still exchange cards, poems and notes to remind ourselves exactly how much we love and appreciate each other.
As for me, I enjoy sending notes and letters to friends and family to celebrate any and all good news and also share condolences and comfort when the news is not so good.
The art of letter writing is not extinct. It is just a matter of taking some time to put pen to paper to express our innermost thoughts and feelings to someone we love. It worked for me and my husband and maybe the magic will work for you.