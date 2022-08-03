My View: Let's get rid of fireworks for good

Fireworks have four primary effects: noise, light, smoke and confetti. They’re as American as apple pie and ice cream, or baseball and hotdogs, but why fireworks on Independence Day?

Per Wikipedia, legend has it that Captain John Smith set off the first fireworks display in the American colonies in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1608. Fireworks were also used in the very first Independence Day (July 4, 1776) celebration.

At the risk of being labelled un-American, I’m stating that I don’t like fireworks, and we need a safer way to celebrate. I agree that lighting up the sky can be a beautiful sight, but the detriments outweigh the benefits for me.

Around 5 p.m. on July 4 this year, Duchess, my English bulldog, was in our backyard, getting ready for dinner, when neighbors started to set off their personal fireworks. This greatly disturbed my watchdog. She ran to the back of the yard and barked for twenty minutes, trying to discourage those who were partying early from making these obnoxious noises. I finally called her inside, and told her, “Just because you’re annoyed, your powers of persuasion won’t work on our neighbors.” I think she understood.

Friends who own dogs and cats have told me of their animals seeking shelter in closets, under beds or couches, or at least under heavy blankets. Their ears are more sensitive than those of human beings, and the noise is not only scary, but painful.

Our wildlife must feel like hunters are everywhere. Where can they run and hide? How long do their fight or flight stress functions continue after fireworks occur?

We are supposedly honoring our veterans and active military personnel for their services with the fireworks and displays of the U.S. flags. But we are not considering those who suffer from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). As many as 500,000 U.S. troops who served in wars over the past 13 years have been diagnosed with PTSD.

And then there is the smell of sulfur in the air. We don’t just suffer from noise pollution, we have air pollution. Consider how many cities and towns participate in fireworks events. It’s not just one or two days a year. It is much more frequent, with bigger and better displays competing for viewing. In 2015, PBS reported that, “As a national average, culled from 315 different testing sites, Independence Day fireworks introduce 42 percent more pollutants into the air than found on a normal day. Part of that increase is a spike in emissions of perchlorate, a chemical that the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) says may ‘disrupt the thyroid’s ability to produce hormones needed for normal growth and development.’”

Then there are those who use public parking lots to set off fireworks, without landlords’ permission. The debris can be seen the next morning, leaving the landlord with the responsibility of cleaning it up and hoping that nothing live is still around. Did you know that fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires?

Silent fireworks (i.e. colorful drones and laser light shows) are becoming popular for providing all the beauty without the added explosive sounds that traumatize pets, wildlife and many humans. This has happened throughout Europe and in at least one U.S. city, Costa Mesa, California. I propose that the entire U.S. adopt this custom.

I know my Duchess would appreciate a visual celebration instead.