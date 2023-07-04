Robert DeWittI had the possibility of serving in the Vietnam War in the 1970s. However, based on my June 26 birthday, my lottery number was 326 out of 365, so I was never drafted. I never served in the military but my brother did, and I have the utmost respect and gratitude for the many who protected our American values.

As we mark another Fourth of July, I wonder if our youth really understand and appreciate what so many patriotic Americans sacrificed, during World War I, II, the Korean War and Vietnam? Currently they see the awful war in Ukraine, but do they appreciate what true American heroes have done to protect our homeland?

I was heartened while attending an awards ceremony at our grandson’s elementary school. The principal came over the loud speaker to start the day with the pledge of allegiance. I was proud to hear those words, “One nation under God ... with liberty and justice for all.” It brought back my third-grade days, 60 years ago. It was nice to see they still did the pledge in school today. All the parents took off their hats, put their hand over their heart and we proudly voiced it in unison. Hopefully, all those third-graders understand what the pledge of allegiance really means. When they sing our national anthem at their school ball games, do they appreciate what it stands for? Currently it seems like we’re more concerned about gender identification and which bathroom to use instead of patriotism, who won the Civil War and why it was fought. Let’s leave the gender issue and the learning about the birds and the bees up to parents.

We’re now accepting asylum-seekers and immigrants from other countries, but with that comes our responsibility to teach them our pledge of allegiance and national anthem. Many say the arrival of the refugees is great for our city because we need real workers, but first and foremost they have to respect our country and what we stand for. Teaching respect for our flag and singing the national anthem seems like a good place to start.

We can’t take our county’s values for granted anymore. We have to honor and respect what our veterans have done to keep us safe. When you pass someone in the store wearing a veteran’s hat, stop and say thank you, and shake their hand. It could be someone using a cane, a walker or maybe riding in one of those electric carts. I guarantee it will put a smile on their face as well as yours when you see their reaction. Let’s all become more patriotic by showing our true appreciation to all our veterans, police officers and anyone serving in our military today.

America is a special country that may have gone off track a little, but we can get it back by being more patriotic. After 9/11, every car, building and hat had the American flag on it! We should all be one as Americans and proud of it. Say the pledge of allegiance loud and clear and sing our national anthem with your hand over your heart. Let’s bring patriotism back into our lives.