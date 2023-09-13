In June, I flew for the first time in four years. Nostalgia hit me as I was reminded of my “travel years” from 1995 to 2010 when I was on the road several times a month. During this lengthy span, I became a certified airport denizen enduring limited food options, monotonous layovers and sleep deprivation.

Growing up, I went on family vacations to Chicago and Cape Cod, and we visited relatives near Boston and New York City. As a teenager, heading to Toronto was a periodic day trip to see a concert, museum or sports event.

The travel bug really hit in college when I accompanied the lacrosse team to away games to keep statistics. I sat in the front of the bus with the coaches as we watched movies on the way to play rivals like Syracuse, Colgate, Harvard and Princeton. Everyone had a roommate and we stayed in modest motels.

Upon graduating, my status of rarely being home became a chronic condition after I took a media relations job at the University of New Hampshire. My assignments were traveling with the women’s basketball team and the men’s lacrosse squad. I was back in my familiar spot in the front of the bus as we toured New England campuses. Sometimes I served as the Associated Press “stringer” and had to submit a story after the game. Occasionally, coaches would take detours to players’ hometowns where we received great hospitality from families and alumni boosters.

I ventured to Seattle for a higher position in NBA public relations and was suddenly splitting a 41-road game schedule with two colleagues on a chartered plane. There were no more roommates. I was fortunate to see different cities, eat out a lot and see some sights, even if only for a day. I was in awe of Vancouver, Denver and Los Angeles and cherished stops in Chicago, Cleveland and Toronto.

In 2000, a WNBA team was added to my responsibilities, and we flew coach like everyone else. I had a roommate again and we had to catch predawn bus rides from the hotel to the airport. My summer routine became carrying a “primitive” cellphone. and a wad of per diem for meals for weeklong excursions that included Miami, Phoenix, Charlotte and New York City To get away from work, I went to Portland and Whistler for weekends.

After extensive travel and many nights full of games and events, I turned in my “gym keys” and took an agency job to experience a 9-to-5 situation. This brought me to Arizona, and with weekends off, I explored San Diego, Las Vegas, Sedona and Tucson.

The thrill of bouncing around the country faded in my 30s and my roaming run was complete. I went to 38 states and the only major U.S. cities I did not visit were New Orleans and St. Louis. Since returning to Western New York 11 years ago, I have left the region just a few times. With children and then Covid, I haven’t even been to Canada since 2014, yet I am content and remain reluctant to be in a car for more than 30 minutes.

When the glamour of work travel subsides and vacations become laborious, there is always the anticipation, relief and solace of returning to the comforts of your home. To quote my neighbor, “It’s nice to get away, but it’s also nice to get back to your bed and your bathroom.”