My View: Let's celebrate the Golden Snowball

Recent articles have spurred some thoughts about the annual recognition known as the Golden Snowball. For more than two years, our esteemed leadership has not personally claimed and brought this trophy back to Buffalo. Buffalo State professor Stephen Vermette took it upon himself to drive to retrieve the trophy. It took a civic-minded teacher to bring this trophy to its rightful city. If it was the Vince Lombardi Trophy or Stanley Cup, would he have to go get it for us?

We have seen our share of winters. Some were memorable, like the Blizzard of 1977. We’ve also seen winters when news media would call us the “Miami of the North” for the unseasonable warmth. Let’s face it: We are known for snow. We embrace the snow. We don’t fight it; we accept it. We laugh when the national media covers Buffalo blizzards that would paralyze most any other city. We plow it away, brush off our cars, reopen the schools and carry on.

So why not embrace “The Golden Snowball” that others mock us for winning? Why don’t we celebrate it? Why not have a parade with it?

Would we ignore a Super Bowl trophy or Stanley Cup if either the Bills or the Sabres brought one to the Queen City? No way! It would be a party the likes no one had ever seen, including commemorative hats, T-shirts and jubilation throughout Western New York.

I have some suggestions for celebrating our recently “repatriated” trophy. It is now late summer, a perfect time to create a festival to celebrate a homecoming. Festivals are in our Buffalo DNA. We have festivals celebrating everything from Greek heritage to peaches – we’ll have them for almost any reason. Then, why not the Golden Snowball festival?

While for sports championships, a parade of athletes leads the march, I propose the creation of a team of “Snow-Thletes.” These would be the collective weather personnel of Buffalo media. These members of our Buffalo snow team spend the winter reveling in reporting weather events, much as the sports reporters who cover the Bills and Sabres do.

They’re the ones who provide pre-snow predictions such as how much snow we will get and where it will pile up. And then they guide us through the events, letting us know how much more we’re in for and when sunny skies will return.

These collective meteorologists are now the Buffalo Snow-Thletes. They have gone to school to earn their degrees in weather.

Our Snow-Thletes get a chance to rest and recover during summer and fall when all there is to talk about is warm or cooler temperatures and rainfall. Rarely does anything as newsworthy as a blizzard happen during these seasons. It’s a bit of an offseason, much like professional athletes get, with rare exceptions.

That brings me back to what to do with the Golden Snowball. After the parade is over, we should copy the NHL’s model with the Stanley Cup. Each member of our Snow-Thletes team who reports on snowstorms from (roughly) November until May should have a day with the Golden Snowball as NHL players do.

It can rotate between each meteorologist’s home. Each can invite friends and family over for parties with the Golden Snowball.

Mr. Mayor, are you up for a parade and festival? Once around City Hall might be a good start. The gourmet food item? ... Of course: “sno-cones.”