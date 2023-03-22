One Saturday, getting to know a lovely family that invited me to lunch, I mentioned volunteering at a homeless shelter. After hearing where it was located, the wife exclaimed, “You can’t go there! It’s all drug addicts!” I was the most surprised – for more than four years I’d been going there to make dinner for the residents on Wednesday nights.

By autumn, the year I moved from Buffalo to New York City, so many people were asking me for a quarter, I might have gone bankrupt just walking to the subway. Feeling I had to do something, I joined Dorot (translation is “generations”), a program founded by Columbia University students decades before.

Dorot’s motto, “Generations Helping Generations,” engaged the young to support those in crisis who were aging out of jobs and were often the victims of eviction. With the help of social workers, homeless men and women over 50 were placed in SROs, single-room occupancy hotels.

Every person’s story was unique. One had been a Broadway actor, but these days traded English or ballroom dancing lessons for a meal. His family could trace its genealogy all the way back to Ruth. A woman arrived who’d been an assistant district attorney in Dallas around the time that JFK was shot.

Another man had worked as a philologist in Singapore before returning to the States to care for his ailing mother – only to find linguistics jobs dried up. I couldn’t wait to tell him about a new “Dictionary of Slang A through C” being published. He nodded that he knew, saying he had contributed to it. Later, I saw his name in the credits.

Dorot was such an outstanding program, pairing shelter and services with respect and preservation of an individual’s dignity, that it was featured on “60 Minutes.” The resident selected by Mike Wallace to interview in-depth had lived an everyday suburban life – until his wife’s catastrophic illness. After she died, he liquidated all his assets to pay her medical bills and came to New York, where he lived on the streets, scoping out public places with free access where he could keep clean and safely use facilities.

I knew him. He was a considerate and thoughtful man. It would be a mistake to think of him as homeless by choice. He had no choice. Without money, he (and legions of others) simply had no options left.

The evening that “60 Minutes” show aired, Americans were challenged to confront baseless presumptions about homelessness. We could no longer view “the homeless” as some undifferentiated “other,” en masse. They are not anonymous and faceless. Every human being has an inner life.

Walking on 95th Street, I greeted everyone – and everyone I met there greeted me. Around the dining table in a cramped kitchen, eating together on Wednesday nights, we formed a small community. Some read and discussed the news – and for camaraderie and stimulation we always watched and played “Jeopardy!” on TV.

One resident, something of a curmudgeon, never spoke to anyone. No one wanted to sit next to him because he bathed so infrequently. He remained silent and sullen until the night a contestant selected the category French Philosophers. “Author of Gargantua and Pantagruel” appeared in the answer box, but we were stymied.

He muttered “Rabelais,” and met my eyes.