My View: Leaving home to keep the southern door

My ma left the reservation at age 25, headed out and never looked back. I left with her at age 6 and for some reason was constantly trying to find my way back.
It seems we have always lived around the water; maybe because we are beaver clan, the water was enticing to us. We had the reservoir by us. We moved to Niagara Falls and lived near the falls. We moved to Ohio and then Kentucky and lived along the Ohio River.
As Haudenosaunee, our people have always had roles to fill. The Oneida, Cayuga and Tuscarora were the younger brothers. The Mohawk were the keepers of the eastern door, the Onondaga were the firekeepers and the Seneca the keepers of the western door. This is what was told to us.
Because of the close ties to family and community, it was unusual to leave home and make our way as outsiders in the country we once populated. My mother had five sisters and four brothers and never lacked for company.
Cousins were plentiful and family life ruled, but greener pastures called to her and she answered. We headed south where I lived a few years before returning home to the greenest pasture – in my humble opinion.
Ma stayed and raised my sister, who in turn raised her family and became settled in their adopted state. A place of lush hills and bluegrass, so they say, and people so friendly they say hi to you when you go to the store just like you were kinfolk.
Driving the eight hours back and forth to visit is sometimes a challenge. Ma took ill recently and we drove in a snowstorm.
On the way home we laughed about the missteps we’ve had during our 40 years of performing the visiting dance. Once we ran short on cash and got off the Thruway immediately in New York to drive Route 5 and avoid the tolls. A few times we broke down in jalopies we should have been jailed for driving locally, let alone 500 miles away.
Why? Why did she move so far away? Why couldn’t she have moved to Cleveland like our cousins Edith Tallchief Clay ge’he’ (passed on) who visited at National Picnic time and Donna Chew Weaver?
Then I had a watershed moment. Ma was the keeper of the southern door! Who else could have helped my cousin when she ran out of cash on her way home from Florida and stopped in before happily heading out with $40 in rolled coin?
Who would have looked after nephew Vaughn Skye ge’he’ when he passed through Newport, Ky., on his way home to Detroit? His eyesight was so poor she couldn’t believe he found us. We didn’t even have a telephone in our third floor walkup. He must have called home and got our address then sought help with directions. She fed him, he spent the night and she sent him on his way with a warm breakfast, a few bucks and a bus ticket.
My cousin Sandi sometimes stopped in when traveling for work just for the opportunity to visit family. Niece Elena and cousin Tanya needed moral support while at Cincinnati Shriner’s Hospital.
Thanks, ma, for answering the call of the south. For the past 50 years you have tended the southern door and met the traveling needs of friends and family. Your adventurous spirit helped fulfill your role as matriarchal comforter to your people. Relax now ma and keep a good fire.
My sister is now the keeper of the southern door.
Angela Jonathan of Lewiston had a revelation about her mother.