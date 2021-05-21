My View: Leaving home to keep the southern door

My ma left the reservation at age 25, headed out and never looked back. I left with her at age 6 and for some reason was constantly trying to find my way back.

It seems we have always lived around the water; maybe because we are beaver clan, the water was enticing to us. We had the reservoir by us. We moved to Niagara Falls and lived near the falls. We moved to Ohio and then Kentucky and lived along the Ohio River.

As Haudenosaunee, our people have always had roles to fill. The Oneida, Cayuga and Tuscarora were the younger brothers. The Mohawk were the keepers of the eastern door, the Onondaga were the firekeepers and the Seneca the keepers of the western door. This is what was told to us.

Because of the close ties to family and community, it was unusual to leave home and make our way as outsiders in the country we once populated. My mother had five sisters and four brothers and never lacked for company.

Cousins were plentiful and family life ruled, but greener pastures called to her and she answered. We headed south where I lived a few years before returning home to the greenest pasture – in my humble opinion.