My View: Learning to hit pause in a ‘get it done’ world

We all have strengths and weaknesses. One of my strengths is that I am a self-motivator. I go, go, go and have a determination I’m proud of. Procrastination has no place in my life. One of my weaknesses: I find it extremely difficult to slow down.

I have a morning routine that gets me out of bed early so that I can exercise, meditate and journal before I have to get ready for the office. After the work day, I come home to tackle all the jobs that come with being a homeowner, wife and mother. At the end of the night, when some people might be relaxing, I get out my supplies and begin creating jewelry for my side hustle.

This is not to say that I don’t take time for myself. I have a writers’ group, a book club and time away with my girlfriends. One night a week, I write. I read or run errands on my lunch hour. Sundays are for family. But too often, every minute of every day is accounted for. There is little to no “free time.”

I was telling a co-worker one Friday afternoon about a Facebook friend who had just had surgery and was going to be out of work for six months. I was embarrassed to admit that I was jealous. “She was asking about shows she could binge watch,” I told him. “And I couldn’t stop thinking how lovely that sounded.”