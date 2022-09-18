My View: Learning how to talk dragon boat

A rare opportunity presented itself this past summer and one of the requirements was learning to respond to some new phrases. It was not a difficult challenge as the phrases were short commands and to the point. Included were the following: “Paddles up,” “Let it ride” and “Hold the boat.” It is apparent that these are not everyday reminders for someone my age such as, “Watch your step” and “Don’t forget your keys and phone" as you leave the house. Rather, these pertain to a particular activity.

That activity is dragon boat racing, which originated in China 2,000 years ago and is now a sport participated in by community groups and, in my case, by breast cancer survivors. I “earned” my ticket of admission with a diagnosis a year ago.

Following the surgical intervention and the inevitable confusion and disorientation that followed, I was introduced to a program that was founded in Buffalo by two women, Nina Sacco, who had breast cancer, and her friend Laurie Hyzy. They created a wellness program that began in 2000, modeled after the original program in Portland, Ore., called Hope Chest.

Inspired by a dragon boat festival in Toronto, the initial participants practiced at the side of a backyard pool and, never having been in a boat, entered the festival.

After that audacious beginning, the program has flourished for the past 20 years, continuing to provide basic fitness and strength programs at area gyms, a nutrition program, dragon boat paddling and at home and away festivals. And underlying this is the support that the members, ranging in age from the late 30s to the early 80s, give to one another. The focus is on wellness and the external experiences of exercise and paddling that provide physical, emotional and even spiritual experiences.

My journey began last fall when I took the required 15 exercise classes, followed by five paddling practices to be a full participant. Outfitted in a snug life jacket and a paddle, the entry into the 44-foot dragon boat with 19 other paddlers, a stroke person and the steerer, was a thrill. The Buffalo River is our “playground” as we practice twice a week to perfect our synchronized paddling under the guidance of the coach and pass under the shadow of the historic grain elevators and the echoes of Buffalo’s waterfront history.

At my first festival at RiverWorks in June, and at the Dragons on the Lake Festival in Ohio, I was treated to the humor that exists in the names of some of the entries: names like Abreast in a Boat, Breast Friends and Bosom Buddies. One community group from a financial organization paddled under the name Paddle Your Assets!

Balancing the humor is the more serious side of the festival where those who have completed their earthly journey are remembered with a moving carnation ceremony. Two Hope Chest boats belonging to the program, Nina’s Hope and Nina’s Dream, honor one of the founders.

Hope Chest continues to exist due to the generosity of donors to our fundraisers, and to volunteers who have given tirelessly of their time as coaches, supporters and organizers.

The experience has been one of exhilaration and gratitude to all who have made this program and its sisterhood of survivors possible. Dragon boat racing emphasizes that life can be full and rewarding as a survivor. We always keep in mind that, win or lose, as we paddle we are always first in our lane!