My View: Leaders who left Buffalo better than they found it

One of the first things you noticed upon meeting George Arthur was his almost regal bearing, thick brow and distinguished mustache, all softened by his warm eyes, and belied by his informal manner. George was one of our last links to the 1960s struggle for civil rights, when he consulted with Kennedys and Kings, never forgetting to urge them to remember Buffalo.

In 2002, I visited George as I was creating a program that paired white, suburban places of worship with urban, minority ones. As we spoke, I repeatedly referred to “the Black community,” until George interrupted, “There is no Black community in Buffalo. There are eight or nine Black communities, each with their own views.” He introduced me to scores of East Side ministers, mothers, musicians and businessmen, who taught me the wide spectrum of experiences within Black America – equal to if not broader than in white America. A great gift, that, which George generously gave.

Tom Becker’s business acumen was so acute that he immediately recognized a paucity of it in me. More important, as head of the group tasked with reversing Buffalo’s fiscal crisis, he understood that while government should not be run like a business, it required businesslike practices in order to be a force for good.