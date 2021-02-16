My View: Leaders who left Buffalo better than they found it

In this age of unspeakable loss, during which families throughout the world have suffered at the hands of a vengeful virus, it was perhaps too much to ask that our Buffalo family be spared. And while the recent passing of an unusual number of local leaders is not fully attributable to Covid-19, it renders our sadness no less deep.
This winter, Western New York lost four stars in the fields of education, government, philanthropy and business. Every one of them helped Buffalo shed decades of decline. Each charted the path back to success. And all were talented, driven, humble men, possessed of a humor produced by life in an impoverished, once rust-belted and forever snow-belted city.
Don Ogilvie was an accomplished educator because he was an astute student. He understood that imparting knowledge to another person was a life-affirming act. And he believed that the light of learning illuminates the whole of human experience.
After spending an afternoon in conversation with Don at an education conference I founded in 1999, I realized that he saw little difference between teaching and learning. For him, instructor and student were traders, whose currency was truth.
Don recognized the power of possibility. As head of the regional entity that oversees local schools, he opposed my plan to consolidate districts. But after our long chat, he agreed to consider it, paving the way for broad support for studying the matter.
One of the first things you noticed upon meeting George Arthur was his almost regal bearing, thick brow and distinguished mustache, all softened by his warm eyes, and belied by his informal manner. George was one of our last links to the 1960s struggle for civil rights, when he consulted with Kennedys and Kings, never forgetting to urge them to remember Buffalo.
In 2002, I visited George as I was creating a program that paired white, suburban places of worship with urban, minority ones. As we spoke, I repeatedly referred to “the Black community,” until George interrupted, “There is no Black community in Buffalo. There are eight or nine Black communities, each with their own views.” He introduced me to scores of East Side ministers, mothers, musicians and businessmen, who taught me the wide spectrum of experiences within Black America – equal to if not broader than in white America. A great gift, that, which George generously gave.
Tom Becker’s business acumen was so acute that he immediately recognized a paucity of it in me. More important, as head of the group tasked with reversing Buffalo’s fiscal crisis, he understood that while government should not be run like a business, it required businesslike practices in order to be a force for good.
He once took me to breakfast, asking if I’d explain regional governance. I eagerly agreed, but only if he’d instruct me in price per earnings ratio and pro forma balance sheets. Tom thought that an equal bargain, but I knew I was getting the better.
It is impossible to find a cultural, historic or spiritual treasure in Buffalo that Bob Kresse’s hand or heart did not touch. He knew everything and everyone.
But as a philanthropist, it was Bob’s sense of mirth, conveying that he always took his work seriously, but never himself, that set him apart. In preserving our community’s past, Bob insured its future.
If a city is a region’s living room, through which we all pass, then these were men who built the furniture of our collective home. As we work, play and rest in the sturdy furnishings they provided, we should whisper their names.