My View: Laughter lightens journey through cancer treatment

Here’s a question for you and one that I pray you do not have to answer. What if one day you were told that you had cancer? Would you yell and ask why me? Or swear up a storm? Or would you sit down and cry? What would you do? Well, that was the question that I had to answer in 2017.
The day I was told I had cancer was a day I will never forget. The doctor came in with someone and said it was cancer. My response, “Where do we go from here?” floored them. I suspected it was cancer because my dad and uncle died from it. He asked me how I knew. I told him that this was the only day he came in without a smile and not alone. After he gave me time to compose myself, we went downstairs. My immediate concern was how do I tell my mother? After thinking of a few different ways of doing this, when I saw her, I froze and simply blurted it out “Mom, I have cancer.”
When we met the oncologist, I knew everything would be OK. The first thing he did was tell my mom she would be OK and so would I. Immediately I knew I had the right doctor. We decided on a 48-day treatment plan of directed radiation. For 48 days my life was home, treatment, lunch, work and back home. This really amazed a lot of people. They asked how I could do that and still be so optimistic. I told them if complaining about it would do any good, I would do just that. Then I smiled and went back to work.
There was one day that I felt sorry for myself, and asked why me? As my journey continued, I discovered that a co-worker was going through the same thing. She explained to me she just began testing. When I found out we had the same doctors I told her she would be fine. She asked me what to expect during treatment. I told her she would have to drink a lot of water and she may start feeling tired.
I could see she was getting anxious, so I tried my best to make light of it. She asked me if she had to get naked? Blushing, I told her just the lower half. I could see that was not helping at all. So, I decided to do it this way. I told her that it gave me a chance to show off my cute derriere to all the lovely ladies present and we both had a good laugh about it.
There was another co-worker that made me laugh as well. I told her about the biopsy I went through. She said “Boy that was a pain in the rear” then started to walk away. She turned and told me she was so sorry for saying that. I told her not to worry because she was absolutely right, it really was a pain in the butt and we both started to laugh out loud.
For those facing the challenge of cancer be assured so much progress has been made and will continue to be made in this fight to ultimately eliminate the disease. Always remember faith, family and friends can get you through it and you can be the light for others. I would like to thank those dedicated doctors and nurses and all the volunteers who helped me and others through this journey. Know the work you do makes a difference.