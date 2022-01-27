My View: Laughter lightens journey through cancer treatment

There was one day that I felt sorry for myself, and asked why me? As my journey continued, I discovered that a co-worker was going through the same thing. She explained to me she just began testing. When I found out we had the same doctors I told her she would be fine. She asked me what to expect during treatment. I told her she would have to drink a lot of water and she may start feeling tired.

I could see she was getting anxious, so I tried my best to make light of it. She asked me if she had to get naked? Blushing, I told her just the lower half. I could see that was not helping at all. So, I decided to do it this way. I told her that it gave me a chance to show off my cute derriere to all the lovely ladies present and we both had a good laugh about it.

There was another co-worker that made me laugh as well. I told her about the biopsy I went through. She said “Boy that was a pain in the rear” then started to walk away. She turned and told me she was so sorry for saying that. I told her not to worry because she was absolutely right, it really was a pain in the butt and we both started to laugh out loud.